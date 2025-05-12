Man referred to prosecution for selling 18 million won in Chinese cosmetics as U.S. products

Saved from slaughter: Actor Daniel Henney helps rescue 67 dogs from illegal facility in Cheongju

DJ Koo Jun-yup seen in photo with late wife Barbie Hsu's family

Navy vows to prevent fuel spills after massive diesel containment efforts

2 Taiwanese nationals nabbed for filming U.S. air base facilities

Visitors invited to try traditional herbal teas, royal confections at Changdeok Palace event

Related Stories

Estée Lauder Korea posts apology for 'Asian skin tone' note

Coupang to sell Kiehl's skincare products on R.LUX with launch promotion

Vegan cosmetics are so in, and very hard to define

Masks off and spending up as consumers revert to pre-Covid lives

GS Caltex signs MOU with Japan's Summit Cosmetics on skin moisturizing compound