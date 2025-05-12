 Man who sent over 90 messages to woman in single day fined for stalking
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Social Affairs

print dictionary print

Man who sent over 90 messages to woman in single day fined for stalking

Published: 12 May. 2025, 09:29
 
A man in his 60s was fined for stalking, sending a woman over 90 messages in a single day and showing up at her home despite the her repeated rejections.
 
The man was given a 10 million won ($7,100) fine for violating the Act on Punishment of Stalking Crimes, according to the Ulsan District Court on Monday.
 

Related Article

 
The man was indicted for sending 92 messages to a woman in her 40s in one day in May last year and showing up at her doorstep.
 
He had known the woman for a decade and expressed romantic interest in her. The woman rejected him, saying he appeared overly obsessed and asked him to stop contacting her. He continued to reach out to her nonetheless.
 
“The defendant repeatedly and persistently contacted the victim and visited her home despite her clear refusal, causing her fear and anxiety,” the court said in its ruling.


Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY KIM JI-HYE [[email protected]]
tags stalking stalker

More in Social Affairs

Man in 20s turns himself in to police after allegedly killing girlfriend

Taxi driver killed after barrier debris strikes vehicle in teen driver crash

Ex-President Yoon set to attend third hearing of insurrection trial

Lee Ok-seon, 'comfort woman' survivor, dies at 97

Man who sent over 90 messages to woman in single day fined for stalking

Related Stories

Kim Tae-hee, Rain stalker sentenced to six months behind bars

Seoul announces new measures to protect stalking victims

Top court upholds life sentence for Sindang Station killer

Man charged with stalking Jennifer Aniston and vandalism after crashing car through her front gate

Stalking indictments skyrocket after legal revisions, but concerns over scope emerge
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)