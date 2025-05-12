Man who sent over 90 messages to woman in single day fined for stalking
Published: 12 May. 2025, 09:29
A man in his 60s was fined for stalking, sending a woman over 90 messages in a single day and showing up at her home despite the her repeated rejections.
The man was given a 10 million won ($7,100) fine for violating the Act on Punishment of Stalking Crimes, according to the Ulsan District Court on Monday.
The man was indicted for sending 92 messages to a woman in her 40s in one day in May last year and showing up at her doorstep.
He had known the woman for a decade and expressed romantic interest in her. The woman rejected him, saying he appeared overly obsessed and asked him to stop contacting her. He continued to reach out to her nonetheless.
“The defendant repeatedly and persistently contacted the victim and visited her home despite her clear refusal, causing her fear and anxiety,” the court said in its ruling.
