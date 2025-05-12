Navy vows to prevent fuel spills after massive diesel containment efforts

Related Article Fuel spill from Navy ship off south coast prompts extensive containment operation

The Korean Navy, on Monday, vowed to prevent a possible recurrence of a fuel leak after thousands of liters of the substance accidentally spilled into the sea during a weekend naval operation.A total of 8,400 liters (2,219 gallons) of diesel spilled into waters off the southern port city of Jinhae, some 310 kilometers (193 miles) southeast of Seoul, on Sunday morning during a fueling operation on a 2,500-ton warship, according to the Navy and the Coast Guard.Containment efforts, jointly conducted by the Navy and the Coast Guard, concluded at around 7:30 p.m. Sunday.The Navy said it will determine the cause of the accident and take necessary measures in accordance with the law to prevent similar accidents.Yonhap