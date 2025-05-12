 Navy vows to prevent fuel spills after massive diesel containment efforts
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Social Affairs

print dictionary print

Navy vows to prevent fuel spills after massive diesel containment efforts

Published: 12 May. 2025, 15:35 Updated: 12 May. 2025, 15:37
The South Korean Navy and Coast Guard conduct containment operations after diesel fuel leaked during an internal fuel transfer aboard a naval vessel docked at a Navy pier near Somo Island in Jinhae District, Changwon, South Gyeongsang, on May 11. [CHANGWON COAST GUARD]

The South Korean Navy and Coast Guard conduct containment operations after diesel fuel leaked during an internal fuel transfer aboard a naval vessel docked at a Navy pier near Somo Island in Jinhae District, Changwon, South Gyeongsang, on May 11. [CHANGWON COAST GUARD]

 
The Korean Navy, on Monday, vowed to prevent a possible recurrence of a fuel leak after thousands of liters of the substance accidentally spilled into the sea during a weekend naval operation.
 
A total of 8,400 liters (2,219 gallons) of diesel spilled into waters off the southern port city of Jinhae, some 310 kilometers (193 miles) southeast of Seoul, on Sunday morning during a fueling operation on a 2,500-ton warship, according to the Navy and the Coast Guard.
 

Related Article

Containment efforts, jointly conducted by the Navy and the Coast Guard, concluded at around 7:30 p.m. Sunday.
 
The Navy said it will determine the cause of the accident and take necessary measures in accordance with the law to prevent similar accidents.

Yonhap
tags Korea navy oil spill Changwon

More in Social Affairs

Visitors invited to try traditional herbal teas, royal confections at Changdeok Palace event

2 Taiwanese nationals nabbed for filming U.S. air base facilities

Navy vows to prevent fuel spills after massive diesel containment efforts

DJ Koo Jun-yup seen in photo with late wife Barbie Hsu's family

Saved from slaughter: Actor Daniel Henney helps rescue 67 dogs from illegal facility in Cheongju

Related Stories

Changwon to get new correctional facility after decades of delay

Empire State Building to be lit up in Seventeen's colors for U.S. tour leg

Gov't tries to calm jitters on cooking oil supply

Korea's import prices surge in October driven by rising oil prices, weak won

Korea begins work on test site for indigenous combat system for next-generation destroyer
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)