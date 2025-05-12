 Police catch U.S. soldier accused of causing car crash while driving drunk, fleeing the scene
Published: 12 May. 2025, 14:36
A photo of a car's broken windshield unrelated to the story [GETTY IMAGES BANK]

A U.S. soldier stationed in Korea was caught by police after crashing into a truck while driving under the influence and fleeing the scene in Uijeongbu, Gyeonggi, according to authorities on Monday.
 
The soldier, a U.S. national in his 30s, rear-ended a truck at around 7:20 a.m. on Saturday in Buyong Tunnel in Minrak-dong, Uijeongbu, with an SUV, according to police and fire authorities. He then fled the scene.
 

The truck driver reportedly suffered minor injuries.
 
Police tracked the U.S. Forces Korea soldier’s vehicle and apprehended him around 10 a.m. the same day on a road in Dongducheon, Gyeonggi, after receiving a witness report.
 
The man was identified as a staff sergeant at Camp Humphreys, a U.S. military base in Pyeongtaek, Gyeonggi. At the time of arrest, his blood alcohol level was reportedly high enough to warrant license suspension under Korean law.
 
Police handed him over to the U.S. military police. They plan to summon him again to investigate the circumstances of the crash in detail.


Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY JUNG SI-NAE [[email protected]]
