 Saved from slaughter: Actor Daniel Henney helps rescue 67 dogs from illegal facility in Cheongju
Published: 12 May. 2025, 15:05
Actor Daniel Henney looks at a dog inside a cage at an illegal dog slaughterhouse in Cheongju on May 8. [HUMANE WORLD FOR ANIMALS]

Fifty-one dogs rescued from an illegal dog slaughterhouse in Korea arrived in the United States where they are undergoing rehabilitation ahead of adoption.
 
Actor and animal advocate Daniel Henney was also involved in the rescue operation.
  

According to Humane World for Animals on Monday, the dogs departed from Incheon International Airport and landed at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York at around 7 a.m. on Friday. 
 
The animals, rescued on Thursday from an illegal slaughter facility in Heungdeok District in Cheongju, North Chungcheong, are now at the animal organization’s rehabilitation center in Maryland. After receiving medical care and socialization training, they will be transferred to adoption partners to await placement in permanent homes.
 
Prior to their rescue, the dogs were confined in wire cages known as ddeunjang — suspended pens commonly used in dog meat farms. Many suffered from deformed bones, skin conditions and fur loss due to malnutrition and poor hygiene. Authorities from the Cheongju city government intervened after receiving a report from an animal rights group in February. Following two months in protective care, the dogs were prepared for overseas adoption.
 
Actor Daniel Henney writes a message of hope on a rescue dog's cage on May 8. [HUMANE WORLD FOR ANIMALS]

Henney joined the rescue operation on Thursday. Henney has been an active advocate for animal welfare since partnering with Humane World for Animals in 2017. He has donated his time to campaigns against dog meat consumption and adopted a golden retriever named Juliette, rescued from a dog meat farm. At the site, Henney entered one of the cages to lift the dogs out by hand, placing them into transport crates. He also left a message urging support for animal protection efforts.
 
Henney expressed his wish to help the dogs find new lives in the United States and described what he saw at the facility — cages crammed with dogs, along with large chopping boards, knives and hanging hooks.
 
Actor Daniel Henney carries a rescue dog's cage from an illegal slaughterhouse in Cheongju to send it to Incheon International Airport on May 8. [HUMANE WORLD FOR ANIMALS]

A total of 67 dogs were rescued from the facility. Most were Jindo mixes, a common breed at dog meat farms. While 51 have already been transported to the United States, the remaining 16 — mostly puppies and their mothers — are expected to be sent abroad for adoption by the end of the year.
 
The organization renamed the dogs, including names such as Toro and Cinnamon.  
 
“These dogs had never walked on grass or eaten a proper meal,” a spokesperson said. “They were left to suffer. We’re conducting health checks including parasite and joint screenings, and introducing enrichment training to help them adjust to human contact.”


Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY CHOI JONG-KWON [[email protected]]
