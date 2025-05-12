Singer Kim Jae-joong says hackers broke into his Kakao Pay account
Published: 12 May. 2025, 20:25
Singer Kim Jae-joong said he was the victim of a hacking incident involving his financial information, resulting in unauthorized changes to his Kakao Pay account.
On May 7, the 39-year-old artist wrote on the fan communication platform Fromm that his Kakao Pay account had been hacked and his password was changed without his knowledge.
“When I contacted the customer center, they redirected me to the securities help desk, which then transferred me to the security and incident center,” Kim wrote. “I spent nearly an hour on the phone, but nothing was resolved, and I had to hang up because of work.”
He said he was told that the account could not be deleted without knowing the password. “How am I supposed to know the password if it was changed by the hacker?” Kim asked. “Do they expect me to know the password the hacker set?”
He said he was offered a connection to another counselor, only to find out it was the same department he had initially contacted. “I was mentally crushed,” he wrote, adding, “I know the counselors are working hard, but the response was too inadequate.”
Two days later, Kim said he was finally able to cancel and delete the account after a day and a half of effort. “It was truly a frightening experience,” he said.
Kim also recently denied rumors that his net worth exceeds 1 trillion won ($700 million).
"I can't make that much and it just doesn't work like that," he said in a YouTube appearance.
"People even included the list of all the cars I’ve driven over the past 20 years in the calculation. Real estate holdings change, and cars are bought and sold. If you include everything like that, maybe it adds up to 1 trillion won, but it’s simply not feasible, and the system doesn’t work that way.”
Kim previously revealed that he has used a "black credit card" for about 12 years — a card issued only to the top 0.05 percent of VIPs in Korea — adding to public perception of his wealth.
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY JUNG SI-NAE [[email protected]]
