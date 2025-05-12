Taxi driver killed after barrier debris strikes vehicle in teen driver crash
Published: 12 May. 2025, 10:04
A taxi driver in their 60s was killed after debris from a central barrier, hit by a car driven by an unlicensed teenage driver, flew into oncoming traffic and struck the taxi.
The accident occurred at 4:09 a.m. on Sunday on a six-lane road in Tangjeong-myeon, Asan, South Chungcheong, according to the Asan Fire Station on Monday. A Kia K5 sedan crashed into the center divider and caught fire.
The fire was extinguished within 17 minutes, but part of the metal structure of the barrier was destroyed by the impact and flew into the opposite lane, striking a taxi.
The taxi driver was transported to hospital but was later pronounced dead.
Three passengers in the K5 sedan managed to escape the vehicle on their own but suffered injuries and were taken to a hospital for treatment.
Police said the sedan was a rental vehicle that had been borrowed under another person’s name and driven by an unlicensed teenage male driver.
The teen has been booked on charges including violating the Road Traffic Act, and police are investigating how he came to rent and drive the vehicle.
