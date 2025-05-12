 Two middle schoolers busted for allegedly smoking pot, making a scene
Published: 12 May. 2025, 17:20
A marijuana plant awaits transplanting in this photo taken on April 12, 2018. [AP/YONHAP]

Police apprehended two middle school students after they allegedly smoked marijuana and caused a disturbance near an apartment complex in Seoul.
 
The students face charges of violating the Narcotics Control Act, according to the Nowon Police Precinct on Monday.
 

Officers said the incident took place around 9:10 p.m. on April 25. The two teens allegedly inhaled liquid cannabis near a residential area, then began running around and shouting, claiming someone was "chasing" them and that a "friend had used drugs."
 
A patrol unit from the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency spotted the pair while making rounds in the area. The officers chased them down and took them into custody.
 
The unit also recovered a disposable vape pen containing liquid marijuana, which the students had allegedly discarded.
 
Investigators are now working to determine how the students obtained the drugs and are looking into the full details of the case.
 
Marijuana use for recreational purposes is illegal in Korea. A person who uses or possesses cannabis can face up to 5 years in prison or a fine of up to 50 million won ($36,000), according to the Narcotics Control Act.


Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY KIM EUN-BIN [[email protected]]
