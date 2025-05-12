 Two-year sentence sought for dating show cast member accused of injuring pedestrian while driving drunk
Published: 12 May. 2025, 16:42
Kim Tae-i, a cast member of the second season of tvN's dating reality series “EXchange” (2021-24), is pictured in this screen capture of the show. [SCREEN CAPTURE]

Prosecutors are seeking a two-year prison sentence for Kim Tae-i, a cast member of the second season of tvN's dating reality show “EXchange” (2021-24). Kim was indicted without detention on charges of drunk driving resulting in injury.
 
The prosecution also requested a fine of 5 million won ($3,560) for a 30-year-old acquaintance of Kim, who allegedly gave false testimony claiming he had been driving instead of Kim, at the first hearing held at the Seoul Central District Court on Monday.
 

Kim’s lawyer said during closing arguments that Kim had been waiting for a designated driver when the incident occurred.
 
“The parking attendant urged him to move the vehicle, and he acted on impulse,” the lawyer said. “He deeply regrets his actions and has since transferred the car to a friend to prevent future incidents. He also provided immediate assistance to the victim following the accident."
 
Kim asked for leniency.
 
“If given a second chance, I will live the rest of my life in deep reflection and ensure nothing like this happens again," he said.
 
Kim's acquaintance also apologized, saying, “I sincerely regret causing confusion for my friend and the investigators with my thoughtless behavior.”
 
Kim was driving under the influence in Seoul’s Sinsa-dong neighborhood in Gangnam District, southern Seoul, last September with a blood alcohol concentration of 0.15 percent — which is well over the legal limit — according to prosecutors.
 
He struck a pedestrian, who required two weeks of medical treatment.
 
The court scheduled the sentencing for June 12.
 
Kim made his theater debut in 2016 in the stage play "The Boy We First Loved" (translated). He has since appeared in drama series such as "Hospital Ship" (2017) and "The Last Empress" (2019), and worked as a model. He rose to wider recognition through "EXchange 2" in 2022.


Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY JUNG SI-NAE [[email protected]]
