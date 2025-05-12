Visitors invited to try traditional herbal teas, royal confections at Changdeok Palace event
Published: 12 May. 2025, 16:12
Foreign tourists sampled royal Korean sweets at the 2025 Changdeokgung Yakdabang event at Changdeok Palace in Jongno District, central Seoul on Monday.
The event, which translates to “Changdeok Palace Medicinal Tea Lounge,” first launched last year and invites participants to enjoy a traditional dessert set featuring six types of royal confections and herbal teas.
The concept reflects the philosophy of “food and medicine come from the same source,” known in Korean as "yaksikdongwon."
Set in one of Seoul’s most serene palaces, the experience offers a chance to appreciate the seasonal palace charm before summer arrives.
The tea event takes place three times daily, except Mondays, from June 4 to 26. Each session lasts 70 minutes and requires prior reservation.
BY KANG JUNG-HYUN [[email protected]]
