 Visitors invited to try traditional herbal teas, royal confections at Changdeok Palace event
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Social Affairs

print dictionary print

Visitors invited to try traditional herbal teas, royal confections at Changdeok Palace event

Published: 12 May. 2025, 16:12
Foreign tourists experience royal Korean sweets at Changdeok Palace in Jongno District, central Seoul, on May 12. [NEWS1]

Foreign tourists experience royal Korean sweets at Changdeok Palace in Jongno District, central Seoul, on May 12. [NEWS1]

 
Foreign tourists sampled royal Korean sweets at the 2025 Changdeokgung Yakdabang event at Changdeok Palace in Jongno District, central Seoul on Monday. 
  
The event, which translates to “Changdeok Palace Medicinal Tea Lounge,” first launched last year and invites participants to enjoy a traditional dessert set featuring six types of royal confections and herbal teas. 
 

Related Article

 
The concept reflects the philosophy of “food and medicine come from the same source,” known in Korean as "yaksikdongwon."
  
Set in one of Seoul’s most serene palaces, the experience offers a chance to appreciate the seasonal palace charm before summer arrives.
 
The tea event takes place three times daily, except Mondays, from June 4 to 26. Each session lasts 70 minutes and requires prior reservation.
 
 


Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY KANG JUNG-HYUN [[email protected]]
tags Korean sweets Changdeokgung Yakdabang Changdeok Palace

More in Social Affairs

Visitors invited to try traditional herbal teas, royal confections at Changdeok Palace event

2 Taiwanese nationals nabbed for filming U.S. air base facilities

Navy vows to prevent fuel spills after massive diesel containment efforts

DJ Koo Jun-yup seen in photo with late wife Barbie Hsu's family

Saved from slaughter: Actor Daniel Henney helps rescue 67 dogs from illegal facility in Cheongju

Related Stories

Spring cleaning at Changdeok Palace

Errant wild boar causes tour to be canceled at Changdeok Palace

Actor So Ji-seob to narrate VR moonlit tour of Changdeok Palace

K-Royal Culture Festival celebrates 10 years, introduces foreigner-exclusive events

Reservations to open for special night tours of Gyeongbok and Changdeok palaces in Seoul
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)