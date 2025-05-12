 Young people aging out of state care face transition challenges
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Social Affairs

print dictionary print

Young people aging out of state care face transition challenges

Published: 12 May. 2025, 18:22
Job seekers make resumes at the “2025 Hope, Happiness and Future Job Fair” at Yeongdeungpo Art Hall in Yeongdeungpo District, western Seoul, on April 30. [JOONGANG ILBO]

Job seekers make resumes at the “2025 Hope, Happiness and Future Job Fair” at Yeongdeungpo Art Hall in Yeongdeungpo District, western Seoul, on April 30. [JOONGANG ILBO]

 
One in three young adults who leave state care in Korea have considered suicide, highlighting the challenges they face in transitioning to independent life. 
  
Jang Hee-sun, associate research fellow at the National Center for the Rights of the Child, released a study on Monday titled “Service Satisfaction and Policy Impact for Care Leavers.” 
 

Related Article

 
The report focuses on young people who grew up in Korea’s public care system — foster homes, group homes or child welfare facilities — after losing their parents or experiencing abuse, and now live independently after aging out of the system.
  
Between 2019 and 2023, a total of 9,970 young adults left care or roughly 2,000 per year. 
 
While the government has introduced new policies such as increasing monthly independence allowances and expanding eligibility for reentry into care, care leavers still report significantly more hardship than when they were under state protection.
  
A 2023 panel survey revealed that care leavers rated their life satisfaction at 5.3 out of 10, far below scores reported by children currently in care — 7.3 for group home residents, 7 for children in welfare facilities and 6.9 for those in foster care.
  
Mental health outcomes were also worse. A combined 35.1 percent of care leavers responded that they had either thought about suicide or considered how they would do it. 
 
That figure was almost twice as high as for youth currently in child welfare facilities at 20.8 percent, foster homes at 17.3 percent or group homes at 16.9 percent.
 
Several high-profile suicides of former care residents in 2022 drew public attention to the issue.
  
Survey participants cited financial insecurity, housing instability and lack of access to employment information or qualifications as their most pressing challenges.
 
Many said they struggled with basic needs such as rent and living expenses after losing institutional support.
  
“Young people facing financial hardship also need psychological and emotional support to maintain a stable life,” Jang said. “Every year, a significant number of care leavers cut off contact and fall through the cracks of the welfare system. Authorities must do more to actively reach out to those who are isolated and unaccounted for.”


Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY JUNG JONG-HOON [[email protected]]
tags care leaver state care struggle

More in Social Affairs

Customs seize 720 kgs of cocaine from container ship in Busan Port

Young people aging out of state care face transition challenges

Two middle schoolers busted for allegedly smoking pot, making a scene

Parliamentary committee to review delivery workers' rights

Korean influencer Jinnytty verbally, physically attacked in France while livestreaming

Related Stories

Critical gap in Korea’s postpartum care

Critical gap in Korea’s postpartum care (KOR)

Competition for spots at Korean postpartum care clinics fierce despite birthrate

Mask-free spring heralds high skin care sales at Korean convenience stores

LG says new pet detergent removes '98 percent' of animal odor
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)