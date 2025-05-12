 Big tent
Published: 12 May. 2025, 20:00
 
People Power Party presidential candidate Kim Moon-soo attended a party caucus on May 11, where he stressed the need to unite all forces to “block anti-state and anti-system elements.” At a press conference, he said, “We will not limit ourselves to our party alone, but will gather support for unity through a broad big tent.” However, critics argue that unless the People Power Party clearly defines its relationship with former President Yoon Suk Yeol, it will struggle to regain public trust. [PARK YONG-SEOK]
