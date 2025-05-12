Presidential race begins: A chance to restore politics

Audio report: written by reporters, read by AI

Official campaigning for Korea’s 21st presidential election began on May 12. The leading candidates — Lee Jae-myung of the Democratic Party, Kim Moon-soo of the People Power Party and Lee Jun-seok of the Reform Party — are now set to battle for votes over the next three weeks.This election is exceptional in both timing and circumstances. It was triggered by the impeachment of former President Yoon Suk Yeol, following his controversial imposition of martial law. Further complicating matters, internal strife within the People Power Party delayed the confirmation of its nominee, contributing to a compressed election schedule. As a result, the race risks being dominated by personal attacks and partisan mobilization rather than thorough policy debate and candidate scrutiny.Each candidate has declared their vision. Lee Jae-myung is campaigning under the slogan “Now, the Real Republic of Korea,” pledging to overcome the constitutional crisis and relaunch the nation. Kim Moon-soo has framed his candidacy around the need to overcome national hardship and build a stronger Korea. Lee Jun-seok has positioned himself as a check against authoritarian forces and threats to the separation of powers. However, campaign mudslinging has already begun. The Democratic Party released a collection of controversial remarks made by Kim Moon-soo, mirroring a similar compilation of Lee Jae-myung's statements earlier published by the People Power Party. Such negativity is a poor use of the limited time voters have to make informed choices.Political parties must acknowledge the deeper meaning of this election. While Yoon’s declaration of martial law was the immediate cause of the impeachment, the broader backdrop includes chronic dysfunction in Korean politics. The failure of bipartisan cooperation and the normalization of confrontation contributed just as much to the current crisis. Without institutional reform and political maturity, it matters little who wins — Korea will remain stuck in a cycle of instability.This election must become a turning point for restoring democratic norms and resolving division through dialogue and compromise. That starts with restraint during the campaign. Rhetoric that stokes hate or delegitimizes opponents undermines the democratic process. The problem is rooted in Korea’s overly centralized presidential system, which encourages a winner-takes-all mentality. Candidates should therefore use televised debates and policy forums to present concrete plans for constitutional reform and power-sharing mechanisms.The next president will take office without a transition committee. They must immediately stabilize a divided nation, navigate tariff tensions with the United States and boost a sluggish domestic economy. There is no fiscal room for irresponsible tax cuts or populist spending promises. In this high-stakes moment, candidates must offer clear, realistic plans on trade and national security and submit those plans to the public's judgment.