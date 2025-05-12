A museum that walks with nature: The Louisiana Museum of Modern Art

Audio report: written by reporters, read by AI

Perched on a coastal hill north of Copenhagen, the Louisiana Museum of Modern Art in Denmark offers a quiet but powerful departure from the traditional 20th-century model of museums. While many institutions of the past century embraced the “white cube” model — vast, warehouselike spaces defined by blank walls — the Louisiana reimagines the museum as a place of movement, light and integration with nature.Founded in 1955 by Knud W. Jensen, a Danish businessman and art enthusiast, the museum sits on a property that includes a 19th-century villa. Jensen commissioned architects Jorgen Bo and Vilhelm Wohlert to design a modern exhibition space that would respect the natural terrain. When the museum opened in 1958, it challenged conventional ideas of gallery architecture and pointed toward what would become the future of museum design.Rather than concentrating the galleries into one large building, the architects arranged three exhibition wings in a zigzag formation, some distance from the original villa. A long glass corridor now connects the old house, used as the entrance, to the modern wings. This transparent walkway doubles as a garden path, allowing visitors to meander between indoor and outdoor spaces.The museum's name, Louisiana, derives from the villa’s former owner, who reportedly had three wives — all named Louise. The architectural layout reflects a human scale, allowing the building to blend gently into its surroundings. Nowhere is this more evident than in the Giacometti Hall, where tall windows create the illusion that the sculptures are stepping into the surrounding landscape.Today, the Louisiana ranks among the world’s leading art museums, both for its growing collection and high visitor numbers. It has undergone six major expansions, now comprising four distinct wings connected by open-air corridors. Sculptures by Henry Moore and Richard Serra are placed throughout the surrounding hills, creating a seamless interaction between art, architecture and the natural environment.The museum curates six to 10 exhibitions each year, alternating between conventional “warm” shows and more experimental “cool” ones — a method it calls the “sauna principle.” Beyond visual art, the Louisiana hosts literature festivals, film symposia, and political debates. Its facilities include a café, restaurant and wine bar, reinforcing its role as a cultural center rather than a traditional museum.The Louisiana demonstrates that a world-class museum requires more than a strong collection. Thoughtful curation, architectural sensitivity and inventive programming all play a part in creating a space where art and life can genuinely interact.