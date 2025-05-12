A museum that walks with nature: The Louisiana Museum of Modern Art
Published: 12 May. 2025, 00:05
The author is an architect and professor emeritus at Korea National University of Arts.
Perched on a coastal hill north of Copenhagen, the Louisiana Museum of Modern Art in Denmark offers a quiet but powerful departure from the traditional 20th-century model of museums. While many institutions of the past century embraced the “white cube” model — vast, warehouselike spaces defined by blank walls — the Louisiana reimagines the museum as a place of movement, light and integration with nature.
Rather than concentrating the galleries into one large building, the architects arranged three exhibition wings in a zigzag formation, some distance from the original villa. A long glass corridor now connects the old house, used as the entrance, to the modern wings. This transparent walkway doubles as a garden path, allowing visitors to meander between indoor and outdoor spaces.
The museum's name, Louisiana, derives from the villa’s former owner, who reportedly had three wives — all named Louise. The architectural layout reflects a human scale, allowing the building to blend gently into its surroundings. Nowhere is this more evident than in the Giacometti Hall, where tall windows create the illusion that the sculptures are stepping into the surrounding landscape.
Today, the Louisiana ranks among the world’s leading art museums, both for its growing collection and high visitor numbers. It has undergone six major expansions, now comprising four distinct wings connected by open-air corridors. Sculptures by Henry Moore and Richard Serra are placed throughout the surrounding hills, creating a seamless interaction between art, architecture and the natural environment.
The Louisiana demonstrates that a world-class museum requires more than a strong collection. Thoughtful curation, architectural sensitivity and inventive programming all play a part in creating a space where art and life can genuinely interact.
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
