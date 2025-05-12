Monday's fortune: Joy for many, caution for some
Published: 12 May. 2025, 07:00
- YOON SO-YEON
💰 Wealth: Financial luck for the day.
💪 Health: What the stars say about your well-being today.
❤️ Love: Romance, friendships and connections.
🧭 Lucky directions: Face these directions for good energy.
🐭 Rat (Born in: 1936, 1948, 1960, 1972, 1984, 1996)
💰 Steady | 💪 Good | ❤️ Joy | 🧭 East
🔹 Something delightful could bring a smile.
🔹 Forget your age — feel young again.
🔹 Treats and comfort food may come your way.
🔹 A tip or bit of news could prove helpful.
🔹 A sense of purpose will spark motivation.
🔹 Encouragement brings a sense of hope.
🐮 Ox (Born in: 1937, 1949, 1961, 1973, 1985, 1997)
💰 Average | 💪 Fair | ❤️ Generous | 🧭 South
🔹 Let peace win — it’s not worth a fight.
🔹 A warm message may brighten your day.
🔹 Worries fade as good vibes settle in.
🔹 Embrace fresh beginnings with an open mind.
🔹 Big journeys start with small steps.
🔹 Stay humble and open to learning.
🐯 Tiger (Born in: 1938, 1950, 1962, 1974, 1986, 1998)
💰 Outflow | 💪 Caution | ❤️ Tension | 🧭 West
🔹 Eat well even if appetite is low.
🔹 Choose what nourishes both body and soul.
🔹 Be cautious — avoid false hopes.
🔹 Your plans may need adjusting.
🔹 Don’t volunteer for what burdens you.
🔹 Prevent injury by slowing down.
🐰 Rabbit (Born in: 1939, 1951, 1963, 1975, 1987, 1999)
💰 Outflow | 💪 Caution | ❤️ Frustration | 🧭 West
🔹 Money eases the day — don’t underestimate it.
🔹 Solitude may suit you best for now.
🔹 Tend to your health with urgency.
🔹 Stay in place and hold your ground.
🔹 Keep a low profile — no need to shine.
🔹 Don’t let emotions rule your day.
🐲 Dragon (Born in: 1940, 1952, 1964, 1976, 1988, 2000)
💰 Average | 💪 Fair | ❤️ Complicated | 🧭 North
🔹 Let kindness guide your actions.
🔹 Don’t be led by sentiment alone.
🔹 Your partner may be your truest ally.
🔹 Be cautious even if it feels right.
🔹 Married? The stars nudge toward new beginnings.
🔹 Romance may feel like a chess match.
🐍 Snake (Born in: 1941, 1953, 1965, 1977, 1989, 2001)
💰 Steady | 💪 Good | ❤️ Happiness | 🧭 West
🔹 Joy may fill your surroundings today.
🔹 Luck might tip in your favor.
🔹 Take center stage — this is your moment.
🔹 Do something you truly enjoy.
🔹 Appreciate the small but certain joys.
🔹 Fortune may follow your lead.
🐴 Horse (Born in: 1942, 1954, 1966, 1978, 1990, 2002)
💰 Steady | 💪 Good | ❤️ Passion | 🧭 West
🔹 Health is the best wealth — honor it.
🔹 Financial energies look favorable today.
🔹 Gains may outweigh losses — keep going.
🔹 Don’t delay — act with intention.
🔹 The work may pour in — embrace it.
🔹 Charge ahead with bold confidence.
🐑 Sheep (Born in: 1943, 1955, 1967, 1979, 1991, 2003)
💰 Average | 💪 Fair | ❤️ Generous | 🧭 South
🔹 Light tasks help keep the mind fresh.
🔹 You may find yourself giving good advice.
🔹 Anticipate the results before you act.
🔹 Too good to waste, but not quite needed.
🔹 Throw yourself into your work.
🔹 A give-and-take dynamic will unfold.
🐵 Monkey (Born in: 1944, 1956, 1968, 1980, 1992, 2004)
💰 Average | 💪 Fair | ❤️ Jealousy | 🧭 North
🔹 Simplify — let go of what you don’t need.
🔹 Release old things to welcome new ones.
🔹 Give without seeking praise.
🔹 Too many cooks may spoil the plan.
🔹 Stay sharp — protect what’s yours.
🔹 Hydration is your secret weapon today.
🐔 Rooster (Born in: 1945, 1957, 1969, 1981, 1993, 2005)
💰 Good | 💪 Strong | ❤️ Unity | 🧭 West
🔹 Everything belongs where it should be.
🔹 A full family is a happy family.
🔹 Save and gather what you can.
🔹 Combine efforts to reach new heights.
🔹 You may love every little detail.
🔹 Team spirit will help you soar.
🐶 Dog (Born in: 1946, 1958, 1970, 1982, 1994, 2006)
💰 Average | 💪 Fair | ❤️ Generous | 🧭 North
🔹 Children will test your patience — respond with grace.
🔹 Don’t assume you’re irreplaceable.
🔹 Begin now — the first step matters most.
🔹 Over-giving may lead to feeling unappreciated.
🔹 Choose quality over quantity.
🔹 Time for personal reflection and growth.
🐷 Pig (Born in: 1935, 1947, 1959, 1971, 1983, 1995, 2007)
💰 Steady | 💪 Good | ❤️ Joy | 🧭 East
🔹 Live young, think bright.
🔹 Respect and admiration may come your way.
🔹 Enjoy peace and stillness today.
🔹 Knock — opportunity will answer.
🔹 Say yes with confidence.
🔹 Focus will boost your studies.
This horoscope is based on the 12 zodiac signs, each represented by an animal. Using Saju (the Four Pillars of Destiny) and geomancy, astrologer Cho Ku-moon provides insights on wealth, health, love, and overall fortune.
