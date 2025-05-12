Dodgers' Kim Hye-seong keeps hitting streak going in win over Diamondbacks
Published: 12 May. 2025, 11:49
Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Kim Hye-seong extended his hitting streak to two games on Sunday, but lost what could have been his first extra-base hit in the MLB after a video review overturned a safe call at second base.
Kim went 1-for-3 with a strikeout in the Dodgers’ 8-1 win over the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field in Phoenix. His batting average ticked up from .316 to .318.
Batting eighth and starting in center field, Kim struck out in the second inning and grounded out to third in the fourth.
He got his hit in the sixth, when he lined a knuckle curve from Diamondbacks starter Zac Gallen into center field with no outs and a runner on first.
Kim attempted to stretch the single into a double, sliding into second base and beating the throw. The initial call was safe, but the Diamondbacks challenged the ruling.
After review, umpires determined that the Diamondbacks shortstop’s glove made contact with Kim’s spike before he touched the base, erasing what would have been his first extra-base hit since joining the majors.
Miguel Rojas pinch-hit for Kim in the eighth, and he did not return to the game.
The Dodgers avenged their loss from the previous day and improved to 27-14, maintaining their lead over the second-place San Diego Padres in the National League West. The Diamondbacks dropped to 19-22.
As for Kim, he has featured regularly since his MLB debut on May 3.
The 26-year-old entered the MLB via the posting system and signed with the Dodgers in January and began the 2025 season with the Oklahoma City Dodgers, the Triple-A affiliate of the Los Angeles Dodgers.
He posted a .252 batting average with 29 hits in 115 at-bats, along with 5 home runs, 19 RBIs, 13 stolen bases and a .798 OPS prior to his promotion.
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY SONG JI-HOON [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
