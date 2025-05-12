KBO's NC Dinos sticking to alternate stadium plan despite home city's offer

SF Giant's Lee Jung-hoo extends hitless streak to three games, 12 at-bats

Hanwha Eagles extend winning streak to 12 games with heavy win over Kiwoom Heroes

San Francisco's Lee Jung-hoo ends hitless streak in extra-inning loss to Minnesota Twins

Dodgers' Kim Hye-seong keeps hitting streak going in win over Diamondbacks

Related Stories

Resurgent Heroes take second as Dinos' lead narrows

Hanwha Eagles notch eight in a row with 3-1 win over Samsung Lions

After tumultuous series, the Eagles make the wrong kind of history

Ousted Eagles captain Lee Yong-kyu signs with the Heroes

Kiwoom Heroes win six in a row to move up to second place in KBO