San Francisco's Lee Jung-hoo ends hitless streak in extra-inning loss to Minnesota Twins
Published: 12 May. 2025, 11:05
San Francisco Giants outfielder Lee Jung-hoo ended a three-game hitless streak on Sunday, going 1-for-4 with a run scored and an RBI in a 7-6 extra-inning loss to the Minnesota Twins at Target Field in Minneapolis.
The 26-year-old, who served as the designated hitter, also scored the go-ahead run in the 10th inning before the Giants surrendered two runs in the bottom half to lose the game and suffer a series sweep.
Lee used a pink bat in honor of Mother's Day and hit a single to left field off Twins starter Pablo López's 86 mile-per-hour changeup in the first inning.
It was his first hit since May 6 against the Chicago Cubs. Lee later advanced to third base on a walk and a sacrifice fly but did not score.
In the fifth inning, with one out and a runner on second, López committed a balk, moving the runner to third. Lee then hit a 83 mile-per-hour curveball for a sacrifice fly to right field, driving in Mike Yastrzemski for his 24th RBI of the season.
Lee's batting average slightly dipped from .287 to .286 (44-for-154) after the game. He had gone 0-for-12 in the previous three games.
Lee started as the automatic runner on second base in the 10th inning. He advanced to third on Matt Chapman's groundout and scored on David Villar's RBI groundout, giving the Giants a 6-5 lead.
But the Twins responded with two runs in the bottom of the inning to win the game.
The Giants have now lost three consecutive games, bringing their record to 24-17, and remain third in the National League West.
The Twins extended their winning streak to eight games, improving to 21-20 and moving closer to a .500 record in the American League Central.
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY SONG JI-HOON [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
