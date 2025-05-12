이재성·홍현석, 챔피언스리그 데뷔 난항
Published: 12 May. 2025, 09:12
Champions League hopes fade for Mainz’s Korean duo
이재성·홍현석, 챔피언스리그 데뷔 난항
Wednesday, May 7, 2025
Korean midfield duo Lee Jae-sung and Hong Hyun-seok may miss out on their Champions League debuts in the 2025–26 season, as Mainz is unlikely to qualify for Europe’s top club competition even with wins in their final two Bundesliga matches.
miss out: 좋은 기회를 놓치다
Champions League: 챔피언스리그 (유럽축구연맹에 속한 각국의 1부 리그 상위 팀들이 참가하는 대회)
unlikely: ~할 것 같지 않은
마인츠가 분데스리가에서 남겨둔 마지막 두 경기에서 모두 승리해도 챔피언스리그 진출이 어려워지면서 한국 미드필더 2인조, 이재성·홍현석의 2025~2026시즌 챔피언스리그 데뷔도 어렵게 됐다.
Mainz, currently sitting in seventh place with 48 points, cannot catch No. 4 Freiburg, who have 52 points, unless Freiburg drop at least four points in their last two fixtures — an unlikely scenario.
fixture: 경기
마인츠는 현재 승점 48점으로 7위에 올라와 있고, 승점 52점으로 현재 4위인 프라이부르크가 남은 두 경기에서 최소 4점을 잃지 않는 한, 4위 자리를 뺏을 수 없어 챔피언스리그 진출이 사실상 어려운 상황이다.
A fifth-place finish would secure Mainz a spot in the Europa League, while sixth would earn a place in the Conference League.
secure: 확보하다
Europa League: 유로파리그 (유럽축구연맹이 주관하는 두 번째로 권위 있는 대회. 챔피언스리그 진출권 바로 아래 순위를 기록한 팀들이 참가)
Conference League: 컨퍼런스리그 (유럽축구연맹이 주관하는 세 번째 등급의 클럽 대항전)
마인츠가 5위를 차지하면 유로파리그 출전권을 확보하고, 6위를 기록하면 컨퍼런스리그 출전 자격을 얻게 된다.
Lee has only competed in domestic German competitions, with Mainz’s eighth-place finish being the club’s best result since he joined in 2021.
domestic: 국내의
이재성은 그동안 독일 국내 대회에만 출전했다. 그가 2021년 마인츠에 합류한 뒤 팀 최고 기록은 8위다.
Hong, meanwhile, made 27 Conference League appearances and featured in two Europa League qualifiers with KAA Gent before joining Mainz ahead of this season.
meanwhile: 한편
feature: 출전하다
한편, 홍현석은 이번 시즌 마인츠에 합류하기 전까지 KAA 헨트 소속으로 컨퍼런스리그 27경기에 출전했고, 유로파리그 예선에도 두 경기를 뛰었다.
The 2025–26 season represents Lee’s final opportunity to play in the Champions League with Mainz unless he renews his contract, which expires in June 2026.
renew: 갱신하다, 연장하다
expire: 만료되다
이재성이 2026년 6월에 만료되는 계약을 갱신하지 않을 경우 2025~2026년 시즌이 챔피언스리그에 출전할 수 있는 마지막 기회다.
If he leaves when his contract ends, he will depart after five years as a key midfielder for the club.
depart: 떠나다
key: 핵심의, 가장 중요한
그가 계약 만료로 팀을 떠난다면, 마인츠 핵심 미드필더로 5년을 보낸 뒤 떠나는 것이다.
Lee has been a regular starter since the 2021–22 season, tallying 24 goals and 17 assists in 121 appearances. He has played well this season, with seven goals and seven assists across 32 matches.
regular starter: 정기적으로 선발 출전하는 선수, 주전
tally: 기록하다
이재성은 2021~2022시즌부터 마인츠에서 주전으로 활약했으며 현재까지 121경기에 출전해 24골 17도움을 기록했다. 이번 시즌에도 (5월 6일 기준) 7골 7도움을 올리며 좋은 활약을 펼치고 있다.
