Tottenham captain Son returns as club slides to 17th in 2-0 loss

Published: 12 May. 2025, 12:05 Updated: 12 May. 2025, 12:24
Tottenham Hotspur captain Son Heung-min, front right, reacts after a Premier League match against Crystal Palace at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London on May 11. [AP/YONHAP]

Tottenham Hotspur captain Son Heung-min returned to action after being sidelined for nearly a month due to a foot injury, featuring 32 minutes in a 2-0 loss to Crystal Palace in the Premier League at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London on Sunday.
 
Tottenham slipped down to 17th place on the 20-team table after Sunday's loss, just one spot above the relegation zone.
 

Son still has a shot at lifting his first trophy with Spurs this season at the Europa League, where the London club will face fellow Premier League team Manchester Untied in the final on May 21.

BY PAIK JI-HWAN [[email protected]]
