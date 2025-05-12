China's CATL to raise up to $4 billion in Hong Kong listing
Published: 12 May. 2025, 09:05
Chinese battery giant CATL is aiming to raise 31.01 billion Hong Kong dollars ($3.99 billion) in its Hong Kong listing, according to its prospectus filed on Monday.
The company is selling 117.9 million shares at a maximum offer price of 263 Hong Kong dollars per share, according to filings lodged with the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.
Yonhap
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
