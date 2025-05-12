 UK government to tighten immigration rules as voter anger over ‘failed experiment in open borders’ continues
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > World > World

print dictionary print

UK government to tighten immigration rules as voter anger over ‘failed experiment in open borders’ continues

Published: 12 May. 2025, 10:06
Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer leads a roundtable discussion at the Border Security Summit in London, March 31. [AP/YONHAP]

Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer leads a roundtable discussion at the Border Security Summit in London, March 31. [AP/YONHAP]

 
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer will on Monday unveil plans to tighten immigration rules, confronting an issue that has bedeviled successive governments and fueled the rise of a new anti-immigrant party that could threaten the country’s political establishment.
 
Starmer, whose center-left Labour Party won a landslide victory last July, is facing pressure from voters who are increasingly frustrated by high levels of immigration that many believe have strained public services and inflamed ethnic tensions in some parts of the country.
 

Related Article

Starmer is pledging to end what his office described as "Britain’s failed experiment in open borders," less than two weeks after Reform UK rode the immigration issue to victories in local elections. Labour and the center-right Conservatives, long the dominant parties in British politics, both saw their support crater in the contests for local government councils and mayors.
 
"Every area of the immigration system, including work, family and study, will be tightened up so we have more control. Enforcement will be tougher than ever and migration numbers will fall," Starmer said in excerpts from a speech to be delivered on Monday. "We will create a system that is controlled, selective and fair."
 
Immigration has been a potent issue in Britain since 2004, when the European Union expanded to Eastern Europe. While most EU countries restricted immigration from the new member states for a period of years, the United Kingdom immediately opened its labor market, attracting a flood of new arrivals.
 
By 2010, then-Prime Minister David Cameron pledged to cut annual net immigration to less than 100,000, a target four Conservative governments failed to meet. In 2016, anger over the government’s inability to control immigration from the EU triggered a referendum in which Britain voted to leave the bloc.
 
Sarah Pochin, the newly elected MP for Runcorn and Helsby, is joined by her fellow Reform UK MPs, left to right, Richard Tice, party leader Nigel Farage, James McMurdock and Lee Anderson outside the Houses of Parliament in Westminster, London, before swearing her in as an MP, on Tuesday May 6. [AP/YONHAP]

Sarah Pochin, the newly elected MP for Runcorn and Helsby, is joined by her fellow Reform UK MPs, left to right, Richard Tice, party leader Nigel Farage, James McMurdock and Lee Anderson outside the Houses of Parliament in Westminster, London, before swearing her in as an MP, on Tuesday May 6. [AP/YONHAP]

 
But Brexit did nothing to reduce the number of people entering the country on visas for work, education and family reunification.
 
In recent years, concerns that the government has lost control of Britain’s borders have been fueled by the sight of thousands of migrants entering the United Kingdom illegally on leaky, inflatable boats operated by people smugglers. Some 37,000 people crossed the English Channel on small boats last year, down from 45,755 in 2022, government statistics show.
 
Reform's performance in the local elections was “because people are raging, furious, about the levels of both legal and illegal immigration,” Deputy Party Leader Richard Tice told Sky News.
 
Annual net migration — the number of people entering the United Kingdom minus those who left — stood at 728,000 in the year to June 2024. While that figure was down 20 percent from the year to June 2023, according to the Office for National Statistics, it was still more than seven times the target set by the Conservatives in 2010.
 
Reform UK leader Nigel Farage during a visit to The Big Club in Newton Aycliffe, England, Friday, May 2. [AP/YONHAP]

Reform UK leader Nigel Farage during a visit to The Big Club in Newton Aycliffe, England, Friday, May 2. [AP/YONHAP]

 
Starmer’s government doesn’t plan to set a new target, Home Secretary Yvette Cooper, who is in charge of immigration, said on Sunday.
 
“We’re not going to take that really failed approach, because I think what we need to do is rebuild credibility and trust in the whole system,” she said in an interview with Sky News.
 
Instead, she said, the government will focus on policies such as restricting visas for lower-skilled workers. The new rules will mean 50,000 fewer visas for these workers next year, Cooper said.
 
Chris Philp, Cooper’s Conservative counterpart, said his party will support such proposals but they don’t go far enough.
 
“Tomorrow we intend to push to a vote in Parliament a measure that would have an annual cap on migration voted for and set by Parliament to restore proper democratic accountability, because those numbers were far, far too high,” he said.

AP
tags United Kingdom Immigration Reform Labour

More in World

Trump to sign executive order to cut prices of medicine in U.S. to match other countries

UK government to tighten immigration rules as voter anger over ‘failed experiment in open borders’ continues

At Sunday Mass in New York, Americans celebrate their new pope

Pope Leo XIV calls for peace in Ukraine and Gaza in symbolically rich blessing on Mother's Day

Newark plane traffic briefly slowed again due to telecoms issue, FAA says

Related Stories

South Korea, Britain condemn North Korea's dispatch of troops in joint statement

Korea seeks to erect statue in honor of British journalist

Immigration to Korea rises 50% on back of agricultural worker influx, Korean Wave

Korean justice minister heads to Europe for advice on immigration policies

Three alleged brokers arrested for assisting false refugees
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)