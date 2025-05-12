 U.S. and China hold second day of tariff talks with no breakthroughs but Trump touts 'great progress'
U.S. and China hold second day of tariff talks with no breakthroughs but Trump touts 'great progress'

Published: 12 May. 2025, 09:05
President Donald Trump speaks during an event to announce new tariffs in the Rose Garden at the White House on April 2 in Washington. [AP/YONHAP]

The United States and China on Sunday resumed crucial tariff talks that have put the global economy on edge, but appeared to have diverging views of where the negotiations presently stand.
 
U.S. President Donald Trump wrote on social media that “great progress” was being made and even suggested a “total reset” was a possibility as the sides took their seats for the second and final scheduled day of discussions in Geneva.
 

Beijing has yet to comment directly, but its official news agency took a tough approach, saying China will “firmly reject any proposal that compromises core principles or undermines the broader cause of global equity.”
 
Still, Trump wrote Sunday on social media that “great progress” was being made.
 
He gave no further details, and officials at the White House also offered little information during and after the opening day of discussions.
 
Two officials speaking to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the matter confirmed that the talks had resumed on Sunday morning.
 
Souvenir apparel vendor Duane Jackson completes a sale of ″Make America Great Again″ caps, that are made in China, at his location in New York's Times Square on April 1. [AP/YONHAP]

The discussions could help stabilize world markets roiled by the U.S.-China standoff that has ships in port with goods from China unwilling to unload until they get the final word on tariffs. The discussions have been shrouded in secrecy, and neither side made comments to reporters as they left Saturday.
 
In its editorial, Xinhua said, “Talks should never be a pretext for continued coercion or extortion, and China will firmly reject any proposal that compromises core principles or undermines the broader cause of global equity.” As with the day before, the delegations left the villa designated for talks after a couple of hours for a lunch break.
 
Trump last month raised U.S. tariffs on China to a combined 145 percent, and China retaliated by hitting American imports with a 125 percent levy. Tariffs that high essentially amount to the countries’ boycotting each other’s products, disrupting trade that last year topped $660 billion.
 
Even before talks got underway, Trump suggested Friday that the U.S. could lower its tariffs on China, saying in a Truth Social post that “80 percent Tariff seems right! Up to Scott!" — referring to lead negotiator and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent.
 
A woman looks at nuts imported from the United States, on display for sale with others at the Hema supermarket in Beijing, May 11. [AP/YONHAP]

The talks mark the first time the sides have met face-to-face to discuss the issues. And though prospects for a breakthrough are slight, even a small drop in tariffs, particularly if taken simultaneously, would help restore some confidence.
 
“Negotiations to begin de-escalating the growing U.S.-China trade war are badly needed and it’s a positive sign that both sides were able to gracefully move beyond their bickering over who had to call first,” Jake Werner, director of the East Asia Program at the Quincy Institute for Responsible Statecraft, said in an email.
 
The tariff fight with China has been the most intense. Trump's tariffs on China include a 20 percent charge meant to pressure Beijing into doing more to stop the flow of the synthetic opioid fentanyl into the United States.
 
The remaining 125 percent involve a dispute that dates back to Trump’s first term and comes atop tariffs he levied on China back then, which means the total tariffs on some Chinese goods can exceed 145 percent.
 
China's trade deficit, which came to a record $263 billion last year, has also been a major target of Trump's complaints.

