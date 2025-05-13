 Kospi almost unchanged after U.S.-China trade deal
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Finance

print dictionary print

Kospi almost unchanged after U.S.-China trade deal

Published: 13 May. 2025, 10:16 Updated: 13 May. 2025, 10:27
A screen in Hana Bank's trading room in central Seoul shows the Kospi opening on May 13. [NEWS1]

A screen in Hana Bank's trading room in central Seoul shows the Kospi opening on May 13. [NEWS1]

 
Korean stocks started nearly unchanged Tuesday following a trade agreement between the United States and China, while the tariff deal pushed up the exchange rate and lowered the won value.
 
The Kospi added 0.75 points, or 0.03 percent, to 2,608.08 in the first 15 minutes of trading.
 

Related Article

 
After two days of talks in Switzerland over the weekend, the United States and China agreed to cut reciprocal tariffs on each other for 90 days.
 
Wall Street welcomed the deal, with three major indexes rising sharply.
 
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 2.81 percent, and the S&P 500 jumped 3.26 percent. The Nasdaq composite vaulted 4.35 percent.
 
In Seoul, however, major shares started in mixed territory.
 
Market bellwether Samsung Electronics stayed flat and its chipmaking rival SK hynix advanced 1.9 percent.
 
Hyundai Motor, No. 1 carmaker, rose 0.66 percent, and leading battery maker LG Energy Solution decreased 0.16 percent.
 
Defense giant Hanwha Aerospace fell 3.17 percent, and top bio tech firm Samsung Biologics mounted 1.31 percent.
 
The local currency was trading at 1,412.65 won against the dollar at 9:15 a.m., down 10.55 won from the previous session.

Yonhap
tags Korea market open Kospi won dollar

More in Finance

Kospi almost unchanged after U.S.-China trade deal

Shares rise 1 percent as U.S., China pull back tariffs

Kospi opens higher on hopes for U.S.-China trade deal

Kospi closes down 0.09% as investors chase profits

Fitch raises Hanwha Life's credit ratings on firm's strengthened capital position

Related Stories

Seoul stocks rally after extra budget is passed

Seoul shares open higher on eased Fed rate hike woes

Kospi down over 2% Tuesday on concerns of Silicon Valley Bank fallout

Stocks surge as investors hope for U.S. rate cut

Stocks open lower Wednesday as investors awaited BOK's decision on policy rate
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)