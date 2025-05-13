 Bell peppers for the Philippines
Published: 13 May. 2025, 19:22
Bell peppers grown in South Gyeongsang is being exported to the Philippines for the first time. South Gyeongsang Provincial Government held a shipment ceremony on May 13 at the Changwon Gagopa Export Agricultural Complex to mark the first export of paprika to the Philippines. [YONHAP]

Bell peppers grown in South Gyeongsang are being exported to the Philippines for the first time. South Gyeongsang Provincial Government held a shipment ceremony on May 13 at the Changwon Gagopa Export Agricultural Complex to mark the first such export to the Philippines. A total of 3.2 tons of the produce will be exported and delivered to a major local distributor. This marks the first export of the province's bell peppers to the Southeast Asian market following a 600-kilogram trial shipment in December last year.
 
Bell peppers from South Gyeongsang have traditionally been exported to Japan. However, with Japan’s economic slowdown and export conditions deteriorating, the province is working to diversify its overseas markets. [YONHAP] 
Bell peppers for the Philippines

