HD Hyundai to release 8 types of medium-to-heavy-duty forklifts
Published: 13 May. 2025, 17:47 Updated: 13 May. 2025, 18:38
- KIM JU-YEON
HD Hyundai XiteSolution will globally release eight types of new medium- and heavy-duty electric forklifts that weigh between 4 to 9 tons in June, the construction machinery arm of HD Hyundai said Tuesday.
This makes the manufacturer the first Korean company to produce an electric forklift that weighs more than 5 tons, according to the firm. Heavy forklifts have higher lifting capacity than smaller forklifts, making them useful in sites that deal with heavy materials such as ports, steel mills and shipyards.
XiteSolution’s new models will be powered by LFP batteries. A forklift equipped with the 93-kilowatt-hour battery option can run up to 11 hours on a one-hour charge, HD Hyundai said.
The vehicles will also have high-voltage batteries and high-efficiency permanent magnet motors — supported by battery thermal systems to prevent overheating — that will deliver power levels comparable to or exceeding those of internal combustion engines typically powered by fossil fuels, according to the firm.
They are also designed to be waterproof and dustproof for use outdoors, particularly for insulation against sea breezes and rainfall.
The company expects the electric machinery to be an attractive option for companies looking to reduce their carbon footprints as governments strengthen net-zero emissions policies.
While small electric forklifts have increased in number for indoor applications due to a reduction in noise and gas fumes, medium and large electric forklifts have seen less advancement due to higher upfront costs and difficulties in installing charging infrastructure.
The global electric forklift market is expected to grow at an annual rate of 12 percent to reach $114.9 billion by 2029 from $73 billion in 2025, according to India-based market researcher The Business Research Company.
The new models are an “ideal solution for meeting the demands of environmental, social, and governance management and reducing carbon emissions in industrial settings,” said Hur Kwang-hee, the head of the industrial vehicles division at HD Hyundai XiteSolution.
“We are dedicated to showcasing our technological excellence through both domestic and international launches,” Hur said.
