 Hyundai Motor launches upgraded Ioniq 5, Kona Electric with enhanced features
Published: 13 May. 2025, 10:36
Hyundai Motor's upgraded Ioniq 5 model [HYUNDAI MOTOR]

Hyundai Motor said Tuesday it has launched upgraded versions of the Ioniq 5 EV and the Kona Electric in Korea with enhanced safety and convenience features.
 
For the Ioniq 5, Hyundai Motor has added popular features as standard. The base trim now comes with auto flush door handles, while the middle Exclusive trim includes a power passenger's seat. The top Prestige trim comes with heated second-row seats as standard.
 

The Kona Electric has also been upgraded, with the base trim now featuring advanced safety technologies such as blind spot collision warning as standard.
 
Despite the enhancements, Hyundai Motor said it has kept price adjustments minimal to maintain competitiveness. The upgraded Ioniq 5 is priced at 47.4 million won ($33,500) for the base model, while the Kona Electric's price starts at 41.52 million won.
 

Yonhap
