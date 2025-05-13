Samsung Electronics unveils ultra-slim Galaxy S25 Edge

Samsung Electronics on Tuesday unveiled its new Galaxy S25 Edge smartphone, featuring an ultra-slim design, advanced camera technology and AI.The new smartphone measures 5.8 millimeters (0.2 inches) thick, significantly thinner than the Galaxy S25's 7.2 millimeters and the Galaxy S25 Plus' 7.6 millimeters, according to the company.It weighs 163 grams (5.7 ounces), slightly heavier than the standard S25's 162 grams.Despite its slimness and lightness, the Galaxy S25 Edge maintains the same cutting-edge features as the standard S25, including a 200-megapixel high-resolution camera and on-device AI capabilities.Samsung Electronics said the Edge model is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, the same processor used in the flagship Galaxy S25 series.The new phone also features a display protected by Corning's Gorilla Glass, designed to enhance durability and resist cracks.The Galaxy S25 Edge will be available in Korea starting May 23, with preorders opening from May 14 to 20. Prices will start from 1.49 million won ($1,055).Yonhap