A cut above: Courtyard Seoul Namdaemun opens top floor bakery cafe
Published: 13 May. 2025, 16:12
The Courtyard Seoul Namdaemun hotel in Jung District, central Seoul, has opened a new bakery cafe on the top floor of the hotel on Monday. Located on the 22nd floor, the 22 Namdaemun Bakery replaced the executive lounge previously reserved for VIP guests.
The shift signals a strategic move to prioritize attracting new customers over maintaining exclusive services for select clientele.
The hotel's executive pastry chef Ahn Da-yeon and head barista Lee Jung-in, formerly of JW Marriott Jeju Resort & Spa, lead the bakery and coffee offerings.
The menu features items inspired by Namsan, such as the Namsan Croissant, alongside the Stone Wall Path Croissant, Forage Barley Tiramisu and Black Sesame Financier.
Signature drinks include Namdaemun Coffee Milk and Forage Barley Latte. Filter coffee options are given playful Korean names like Savory Mr. Kim and Bubbly Ms. Park. Prices range from 4,000 won ($2.80) to 13,000 won, offering competitive value for a luxury hotel.
The cafe boasts sweeping views of N Seoul Tower and Sungnyemun Gate. A new business center adjacent to the bakery has also opened, accessible free of charge to all hotel guests.
“We decided to open the 22nd-floor executive lounge to the public as a bakery cafe and business center to attract a broader range of guests,” said Lisa Kim, general manager of Courtyard Seoul Namdaemun. “We expect it will appeal to both local and international visitors, thanks to the stunning views of Seoul.”
To mark the opening, the bakery is offering Americanos for 2,200 won — down from the regular price of 7,500 won — through May 25. Guests who leave a review after purchase can also receive a free egg tart on a first come, first served basis daily.
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY BAEK JONG-HYUN [[email protected]]
