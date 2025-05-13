2025 World Heritage Festival program to open in Jeju from July 4 to 22
Published: 13 May. 2025, 16:20
The Jeju World Natural Heritage Village Preservation Association will host the 2025 World Heritage Festival program from July 4 to July 22, spanning 19 days.
This program is jointly organized by the Cultural Heritage Administration and Jeju Island, with the Korea Heritage Service and the Jeju World Natural Heritage Village Preservation Association overseeing its execution. It aims to promote the universal value and significance of Jeju Island’s UNESCO-listed natural heritage sites.
Initiated in 2020, this marks the sixth iteration of the program. This year’s events will center around Jeju’s representative UNESCO World Natural Heritage sites: Hallasan Natural Reserve, Geomunoreum Lava Tube System, and Seongsan Ilchulbong Tuff Cone.
The festival’s opening ceremony and live performances will blend Jeju’s traditional intangible cultural heritage with contemporary artistic expressions.
A special expedition will allow participants to explore previously restricted sections of the natural heritage sites under expert guidance. This includes immersive experiences in the lava tubes of Gimnyeonggul and Bengdwigul, highlighting their ecological and geological significance.
Attendees can also partake in the “Lava Path” walking tour, tracing the remnants of lava flows from ten millennia ago. Additionally, the nocturnal sunrise hike on Mount Halla, introduced last year, is scheduled to return.
Complementary events include upcycling art workshops promoting carbon neutrality, the World Natural Heritage Global Forum featuring domestic and international experts discussing heritage preservation and the Jeju Heritage School, where local students can learn about and engage with heritage values.
Starting Thursday, a promotional center for the World Heritage Festival will open at Seongsan Ilchulbong, offering information about the festival, the Year of Visiting National Heritage in Jeju, and other regional heritage events. During the festival, this center will also host performances, exhibitions, interactive experiences, and provide rest areas for visitors.
Advance reservations for the 2025 World Heritage Festival program will be available from June 2 through the official festival website. Detailed information and application procedures can be found on the website and associated social media channels.
More information is available on the festival’s website: worldheritage.kr/
BY KIM MIN-YOUNG [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)