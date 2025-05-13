Hallyu takes center stage at Osaka Expo as 'Korea Day' celebrated

Korea is leveraging the global popularity of its pop culture, known as Hallyu, to raise its international profile at the 2025 Osaka-Kansai World Expo, with a series of high-profile events celebrating "Korea Day" on Tuesday.The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism kicked off the program with a reenactment ceremony at the Osaka Asia-Pacific Trade Center, celebrating the arrival of a ship carrying a historic diplomatic mission from the Joseon Dynasty (1392-1910).The Joseon Tongsinsa were official diplomatic envoys sent by the Joseon Dynasty to Japan between 1607 and 1811, making 12 journeys that played a crucial role in fostering peace and cultural exchange following the Japanese invasions of Korea, known as the Imjin War.For the reenactment event, Korean authorities constructed a full-scale replica of the original Tongsinsa ship over a four-year period. The vessel set sail from Busan on April 28, crossing the Korea Strait and stopping at historic ports, including Tsushima, Iki and Shimonoseki, before arriving at Osaka Port on Sunday. It marked the first time in 261 years that the traditional sea route of the Joseon Tongsinsa was fully retraced.The ceremony, held in partnership with the National Research Institute of Maritime Heritage, also featured cultural performances and an onboard museum, allowing visitors to experience the ship's history and the enduring significance of the historic Joseon Tongsinsa mission.Festivities will continue inside the Expo grounds at about 1 p.m. with a reenacted procession of the Joseon Tongsinsa delegation.Also in the afternoon, the "Korea Collection" event at the Expo Hall will showcase Korean culture under three themes: live, beauty and fashion. The program will feature a live performance by K-pop singer K.Will, a makeup demonstration and a fashion show highlighting the traditional Korean outfit ofThe celebration will continue into the evening with the "M Concert," co-hosted by CJ ENM, featuring six K-pop acts, including Jung Yong-hwa of Cnblue, TWS, Viviz, Kep1er and MIA.Beyond entertainment, the Culture Ministry will run the "Korea Tourism Festa" at the Expo through Friday, with 54 booths promoting Korean travel destinations, airline deals and cultural experiences. The program includes K-pop performances, Korean food demonstrations, esport matches and regional tourism quizzes, aiming to attract Japanese and international visitors alike.Yonhap