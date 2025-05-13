Replica of ship that carried historic diplomatic mission docks in Osaka to celebrate 60 years of Korea-Japan ties
Published: 13 May. 2025, 19:01
OSAKA, Japan — A fluttering blue flag emblazoned with the Chinese character jeong waved from the deck of a vividly painted wooden ship docked at the ATC Pier in Osaka on Tuesday, indicating the vessel carried the principal envoy of Korea's historic Joseon Dynasty (1392-1910).
The ship, a meticulously reproduced model of a Joseon Tongsinsa ship, made its way from Korea’s Busan, covering roughly 840 kilometers of open sea in two weeks.
The Joseon Tongsinsa was the name given to a series of diplomatic goodwill missions that saw diplomats travel from Joseon to Japan about 12 times using the ship between 1607 and 1811. Measuring 34 meters in length and 10 meters wide, the vessels that carried the missions were said to be Korea's biggest at the time.
The Korea Heritage Service’s National Research Institute of Maritime Heritage, which oversaw the ship’s reconstruction, traced the route of the 11th Joseon Tongsinsa mission that sailed from 1763 to 1764. The ship docked in Osaka on May 11, following stops at Tsushima, Iki, Shimonoseki, Kure and Fukuyama, mirroring the historical voyage made over 260 years ago. The institute reproduced this ship using 900 pine trees to make sure the ship was built traditionally.
The arrival ceremony on Tuesday drew more than 250 attendees, including Osaka’s Deputy Mayor Toru Takahashi, with crowds of Osaka residents lining the dock.
"I wanted to greet them at each port, just like centuries ago," said Hiroe Dei, a 62-year-old Japanese woman, who traveled from Hyogo Prefecture to Fukuyama and then to Osaka, following the ship’s route in her car.
Passengers who boarded the reproduction of the Joseon Tongsinsa ship experienced a glimpse of history, exploring the ship’s interior and enjoying traditional performances.
“It’s amazing to see this historic vessel that once bridged Korea and Japan,” said Yumiko Yabuguchi, an Osaka resident who joined the tour.
The reenacted voyage was organized to commemorate the 60th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Korea and Japan this year, as well as the 2025 Osaka-Kansai Expo. While the original 18th-century mission traveled with a fleet of six vessels carrying 400 to 500 people, this journey included eight members led by Korean curator Hong Soon-jae, who spearheaded the reproduction project, together with curator Kang Won-chun and the ship’s captain, Kim Seong-won.
The ship had previously traveled to Japan’s Tsushima in 2023 and Shimonoseki in 2024. The vessel navigated the Seto Inland Sea for the first time this year.
Captain Kim said they received crucial support from the Seto Inland Sea Traditional Navigation Association, with a 7-ton Japanese vessel helping the replica Joseon Tongsinsa ship navigate the unfamiliar waters from Shimonoseki to Osaka.
"The Seto Inland Sea was more challenging than expected, but Captain Hara Koji from the association guided us and told us where the docking points were,” said Captain Kim. “Captain Hara also assisted us with overnight repairs when a part of the Tongsinsa vessel’s bow broke.”
Captain Hara also said he felt how sailors "single-mindedly overcome difficulties together and grow close," and that members of the old Joseon Tongsinsa "would have felt the same." He added that Korea and Japan have no choice but to grow close "since the sea connects them.”
When the ship embarks on its return journey on May 16, Hara’s vessel will again guide it to Shimonoseki.
Hong, the lead curator, expressed gratitude for their enthusiastic reception at each port in Japan.
“Their grassroots efforts showcased the power of cultural exchange,” he said, hoping to one day see a restored Japanese traditional ship visiting Korea.
At the welcoming ceremony, Deputy Mayor Takahashi highlighted the voyage’s role in fostering future-oriented relations between Korea and Japan. Choi Eung-chon, head of Korea Heritage Service, also called the ship a “bridge of hearts” between the two nations, emphasizing its message of peace and respect to the world.
Tuesday’s event coincided with “Korea Day” at the Osaka-Kansai Expo. A reenactment of the Joseon Tongsinsa procession, organized by the Busan Cultural Foundation, saw a colorful parade of 50 people in traditional attire march to the beat of a military band, captivating crowds.
The Korea Pavilion at the Expo, themed “Connection,” features three exhibition halls and a media wall, drawing over 10,000 visitors daily. Organizers anticipate around 1.2 million visitors by the Expo’s conclusion on Oct. 13.
