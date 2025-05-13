People Power Party cannot move forward without cutting ties to Yoon (KOR)

The People Power Party (PPP) has taken a bold step by appointing Rep. Kim Yong-tae, born in 1990, as its new emergency committee chairman. The move is widely seen as a response to criticism of the party’s aging leadership, particularly given that its presidential candidate, Kim Moon-soo, is 74. Some speculate that Kim’s close relationship with Lee Jun-seok, head of the Reform Party, signals a strategic push for a broader anti-Lee Jae-myung coalition.Regardless of the motive, the appointment underscores the PPP’s belated acknowledgment that its leadership must change. Since former President Yoon Suk Yeol was impeached and removed from office on April 4, the party has faced mounting pressure to reinvent itself. That it took a political crisis and a failed candidate swap to finally install a younger figure suggests the party has been slow to grasp the depth of public disillusionment.In remarks on Monday, Kim pledged to “deliver change so rapid it surprises the public” and “steer the party toward commonsense reform.” But restoring credibility will take more than a youthful face. The PPP is reeling from a string of missteps that have left many questioning its very legitimacy as a mainstream political party. Some within the party are even calling for a full rebranding or a complete dissolution and relaunch.At the heart of this identity crisis is the party’s continued association with Yoon Suk Yeol. Any attempt at reinvention will fail unless it is accompanied by a decisive break from the former president. Yoon’s actions were the catalyst for the conservative collapse. Without his declaration of martial law — a move unanimously ruled unconstitutional by the Constitutional Court — there would have been no early presidential election, and Democratic Party candidate Lee Jae-myung would still be in court.Yoon faces further legal trouble. In addition to a looming criminal trial for his attempted imposition of martial law, he is also implicated in a growing list of scandals, including alleged meddling in the nomination process and mishandling of the death of a Marine.The PPP must decide whether to sever ties or go down with him. This choice falls squarely on presidential candidate Kim Moon-soo and emergency committee chairman-designate Kim Yong-tae. Han Dong-hoon, former PPP chair, has already demanded that Kim Moon-soo apologize publicly for the martial law and impeachment controversies, warning that without such a gesture, the election would become a proxy battle on behalf of Yoon and his wife.Yoon’s influence still lingers over the PPP. Some party insiders believe that efforts by former acting chair Kwon Young-se and floor leader Kwon Seong-dong to back Han Duck-soo as the presidential candidate were orchestrated under Yoon’s instructions. Yoon’s recent remarks — “I will walk with you to defend this nation’s liberal democracy” — only deepen concerns that he remains intent on playing a behind-the-scenes role.If the PPP truly wants to rebuild — not only for this election, but also for the long-term future of Korean conservatism — it must draw a clear line between its vision and Yoon’s legacy. That separation is not optional. It is the first unavoidable step toward political recovery.국민의힘이 1990년생인 김용태 의원을 당 비상대책위원장으로 기용(내정)하는 파격을 선보였다. 김문수 대선후보가 74세의 고령임을 고려한 인선으로 보인다. 김 비대위원장 내정자는 이준석 개혁신당 후보와 친분이 있다는 점에서 ‘반이재명 빅텐트’를 염두에 둔 것이란 관측도 있다. 어쨌든 지난달 4일 윤석열 대통령이 파면당한 이후 국민의힘은 누가 봐도 대대적인 인적 쇄신이 불가피한 상황이었다. 하지만 기존 체제를 억지로 밀고 가다 결국 벼랑 끝에 몰리고서야 30대 비대위원장을 앉힌 것은 만시지탄의 느낌을 지울 수 없다.김 내정자는 어제 “국민들께서 놀라실 정도로 빠르게 변화하는 모습을 보여드리겠다”며 “국민 상식에 맞는 변화를 이끌겠다”고 밝혔다. 지금 국민의힘은 사상 초유의 후보 교체 막장 드라마를 연출하면서 공당으로서의 존재 의의를 부정당하는 지경에 이르렀다. 당명 개정은 물론이고 당을 완전히 해체하고 재창당하는 수준으로 가야 한다는 의견도 많다. 국민의힘이 새출발을 하려면 무엇보다 가장 시급한 선결 과제가 있다. 바로 윤석열 전 대통령과의 절연이다.국민의힘이 윤 전 대통령과의 관계를 정리하지 못하면 어떤 분칠을 해도 무용지물이며, 어떤 슬로건을 내걸어도 국민의 신뢰를 되찾기 어렵다. ‘빅텐트’도 어림없는 일이 된다. 윤 전 대통령은 보수의 몰락을 자초한 장본인이다. 윤 전 대통령이 비상계엄이란 황당한 일을 벌이지 않았다면 조기 대선은 열리지 않았을 것이고, 이재명 더불어민주당 후보는 재판을 피해 갈 수 없었다. 윤 전 대통령이 강변한 비상계엄의 근거는 헌법재판소에서 재판관 만장일치로 부정당했다. 그는 머잖은 장래에 형사 법정에서 준엄한 심판을 받게 될 것이다. 그뿐 아니라 공천 개입, 채 상병 사건 등 윤 전 대통령과 관련해 추가로 터져나올 일이 수두룩하다. 국민의힘은 윤 전 대통령을 끌어안고 함께 나락으로 떨어질 셈인가.이 사안은 김문수 후보와 김용태 내정자가 결단을 내려야 한다. 이미 한동훈 전 대표는 김 후보에게 계엄과 탄핵 문제에 대한 대국민 사과를 요구하며 “그러지 않으면 이번 선거는 불법 계엄을 한 윤석열 전 대통령 부부를 위한 대리전밖에 안 된다”고 말했다. 아직도 국민의힘엔 윤 전 대통령의 그림자가 짙게 드리워 있다. 일각에선 권영세 전 비대위원장과 권성동 원내대표가 한덕수 전 총리를 대선후보로 옹립하려고 온갖 무리수를 쓴 게 윤 전 대통령의 밀지(密旨) 때문이란 의심을 하고 있다. 윤 전 대통령이 그제 “이 나라의 자유민주주의를 지키는 길에 여러분과 함께할 것”이라고 의욕을 드러낸 것도 심상찮다. 국민의힘이 윤 대통령과의 관계를 정리하는 것은 이번 대선뿐 아니라 향후 보수의 새출발을 위해서도 필수불가결한 과제다.