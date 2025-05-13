William Kentridge's poetic theater blurs boundaries of art (KOR)

In ancient mythology, the Sibyl was a prophetess known for her powers of foresight. According to legend, she lived in a cave near Naples, where she would write her predictions on oak leaves and place them at the cave’s entrance. But when seekers reached for the leaves, the wind would scatter them — leaving people uncertain whether the words they gathered foretold their own fate or someone else’s.This story of ambiguity and unknowable destiny forms the conceptual foundation of "Waiting for the Sibyl," a multimedia performance by South African artist and director William Kentridge. The work was staged in Seoul on May 9 and 10 at the GS Caltex Art Theater in Yeoksam-dong in Gangnam District, southern Seoul. Since premiering in Rome in 2019, the piece has toured cities including New York, London, and Sydney.Kentridge, best known for his charcoal drawings, brings that same medium into his performances. His method — drawing, erasing and redrawing on paper — leaves visible traces of time, which are then transformed into moving images that serve as a visual narrative throughout the performance.Blending video, live music, poetry, dance and theater, the production unfolds as a lyrical meditation rather than a linear play. In an age saturated with digital media, Kentridge manages to evoke a sense of wonder through simplicity. His work draws audiences not with spectacle, but with what feels like a hand-drawn poem, unfolding in motion. It is this rare quality that has earned him the title of “an artist’s artist” among peers across disciplines.Following the performance on May 9, Kentridge spoke with the audience and emphasized collaboration as central to his creative process. “Two musicians from very different traditions — Kyle Shepherd and Nhlanhla Mahlangu — came together for this project,” he said. “To collaborate well, openness is essential.”Yet, the emotional resonance of Kentridge’s work cannot be explained by collaboration alone. His analog sensibility also plays a crucial role. The visible labor in his charcoal sketches — rough textures, lingering smudges — invites both familiarity and awe. This tactile quality is absent in much of today's digital-heavy media art, which often favors sleekness over substance.Kentridge’s work returns to the GS Art Theater on May 30 with another cross-genre performance, "Shostakovich 10: If I Could Dream Another World," featuring the Seoul Philharmonic Orchestra under conductor Roderick Cox. As ever, the question remains: How far will Kentridge’s boundless imagination travel next?먼 옛날, 예지력(豫知力)이 뛰어나기로 유명한 시빌(Sibyl)이라는 이름의 여성 사제(巫女)가 있었습니다. 나폴리 근처의 한 동굴에 살던 그녀는 사람들이 운명을 물어오면 참나무 잎에 사람들의 운명을 예언한 글을 적어 동굴 밖에 내놓았는데요, 사람들이 잎사귀를 잡으려 할 때마다 강한 바람이 불어 잎들이 흩날렸다고 하지요. 그래서 사람들이 아무리 잎을 열심히 주워 읽어봐도 그게 내 운명인지 다른 사람의 운명인지 알 수 없었다고 합니다.이것은 고대 그리스 신화에 나오는 예언자 시빌에 관한 이야기입니다. 삶의 불확실성에 대한 은유를 담고 있는데요, 남아공 출신의 시각 예술가이자 음악극 연출가 윌리엄 켄트리지(70)가 이를 무대에 올렸습니다. 지난 9~10일 서울 역삼동 GS아트센터에서 공연된 ‘시빌을 기다리며’입니다. 시와 음악, 무용과 연극, 영상이 한데 어우러진 작품은 2019년 로마에서 초연된 이래 뉴욕과 런던, 시드니 등지에서 공연됐습니다.켄트리지는 목탄 드로잉을 그리는 미술가로 유명한데요, 그가 연출하는 공연에는 그의 드로잉이 큰 비중으로 등장합니다. 종이 위에 목탄으로 그리고 지우고 수정하는 과정을 반복하며 시간의 흔적을 담는 드로잉은 영상으로 제작돼 극에 중요한 역할을 합니다.영상과 연주, 공연이 함께 하는 무대···. 말은 쉽습니다. 하지만 요즘 각종 미디어 매체에 노출된 관객을 감동하게 하는 일은 그 자체가 큰 도전입니다. 그런데 켄트리지는 각 장르를 융합해 한 편의 아름다운 시(詩)를 완성해 보여줍니다. 다양한 장르의 예술가들에게 영감을 준다는 점에서 ‘예술가들의 예술가’라 불릴 만합니다.이런 장르 융합의 원동력은 어디서 나오는 걸까요. 9일 공연을 마치고 열린 관객과의 대화에서 켄트리지는 가장 핵심적인 요소로 ‘협업(collaboration)’을 꼽았습니다. “이 공연에선 전혀 다른 음악 세계를 가진 두 뮤지션(카일 셰퍼드와 은란라 말랑구)이 힘을 보탰다”며 “협업을 위해선 열린 마음(openness)이 정말 중요하다”고 했습니다.하지만 그것으로 그 무대의 감동이 다 설명되지 않습니다. 켄트리지의 아날로그적인 태도도 주목해야 합니다. 영상엔 종이에 목탄으로 한 스케치와 드로잉 등 손으로 한 노동의 흔적이 배어 있고, 그것은 보는 이에게 친근감과 경이감을 동시에 불러일으킵니다. 요즘 ‘미디어 아트’라는 타이틀을 달고 범람하는 ‘유사 예술 작품들’이 결코 전하지 못하는 강력한 힘이 그 안에 있습니다.오는 30일 GS아트센터에선 켄트리지가 연출하는 또 다른 무대가 열립니다. 서울시립교향악단(로더릭 콕스 지휘)과 협연한 ‘쇼스타코비치 10: 다른 세상을 꿈꿀 수 있었더라면’입니다. 켄트리지의 경계 없는 상상력이 또 어떻게 펼쳐질지 궁금합니다.