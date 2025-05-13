AB6IX to hold fan concert ‘BE:6IX’ in Seoul this June
Published: 13 May. 2025, 10:53
Boy band AB6IX will hold its fan concert “BE:6IX” on June 14 and 15 at the Universal Arts Center in Gwangjin District, eastern Seoul.
The event is jointly hosted and organized by DMZ Entertainment & Tour, led by CEO Lee Sang-ho, and Brandnew Music, the group’s agency.
The concert will feature a live band set — a first for an AB6IX solo performance, according to the agency.
Fan club members can purchase tickets starting Tuesday, while general ticket sales will open Monday via the online ticket platform NOL Interpark.
AB6IX is also set to take part in Lotte Hotel’s Korean pop culture marketing campaign as the brand’s honorary ambassador.
“We are thrilled to host a fan concert for the global boy band AB6IX,” said Lee Sang-ho, CEO of DMZ Entertainment & Tour. “Starting with boy band ONF and now AB6IX, we will continue contributing to the global spread of K-pop and Hallyu, the Korean Wave.”
AB6IX debuted in 2019 with the EP “B: Complete” under Brandnew Music. Originally a quintet, the band became a four-member group after Lim Young-min left in 2020. The current members are Jeon Woong, Kim Dong-hyun, Park Woo-jin and Lee Dae-hwi.
All members except Jeon appeared in the second season of Mnet's boy band audition program “Produce 101” (2017). Park and Lee were placed among the top 11 finalists and joined the project boy band Wanna One.
BY KIM MIN-YOUNG [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
