 Dates for NCT Dream's 'The Dream Show 4: Dream the Future' revealed
Published: 13 May. 2025, 17:30
Boy band NCT Dream [NEWS1]

NCT Dream is hitting the road again, with the schedule for the boy band’s fourth tour, “The Dream Show 4: Dream the Future,” released on its official social media channels on Tuesday, according to its agency SM Entertainment.
 
“The Dream Show 4: Dream the Future” will kick off with a three-night run at Gocheok Sky Dome in Guro District, western Seoul, from July 10 to 12.
 

The group will then head to Bangkok from Aug. 16 to 17, Hong Kong on Aug. 30, Jakarta from Sept. 27 to 28, Singapore from Oct 18 to 19, Taipei on Dec. 6, and Kuala Lumpur from Dec. 13 to 14.
 
This year’s shows will take place in some of the largest venues in Asia, including Bangkok’s Rajamangala Stadium, Hong Kong’s Kai Tak Stadium and Jakarta International Stadium, marking yet another milestone in NCT Dream’s rise as a stadium-scale act.
 
Additional cities and dates are expected to be announced later through the group’s official fan community and social media accounts.
 
A poster for boy band NCT Dream's “The Dream Show 4: Dream the Future” tour [SM ENTERTAINMENT]

NCT Dream previously wrapped up their third world tour, “The Dream Show 3,” with 37 shows in 25 cities across the Americas, Europe and Asia — including stadiums in Asia, dome venues in Japan and major arenas in the United States and Europe.
 
The group is also set to make a comeback in July with a new full-length album.
 
NCT Dream, the third subunit of boy band NCT, was formed in 2016 and started its activities with the debut digital single “Chewing Gum” (2016). The band consists of seven members: Mark, Renjun, Jeno, Haechan, Jaemin, Chenle and Jisung.
 
 

BY LIM JEONG-WON [[email protected]]
