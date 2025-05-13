 G-Dragon unveils Sydney, Melbourne and Bangkok shows for 'Übermensch' tour
G-Dragon unveils Sydney, Melbourne and Bangkok shows for 'Übermensch' tour

Published: 13 May. 2025, 16:54
Singer G-Dragon performs during his “G-Dragon 2025 World Tour [Übermensch]” in Seoul on March 30. [NEWS1]

Singer G-Dragon is taking his third world tour “Übermensch” even further, revealing the second round of dates for “G-Dragon 2025 World Tour [Übermensch]” via his official fan channel on social media on Tuesday.
 
The second round of the tour will head to Sydney and Melbourne in July, followed by a solo concert in Bangkok in August, according to the newly released poster.
 

G-Dragon’s Bangkok performance is especially anticipated, as it will be his first solo show at Rajamangala Stadium, where he previously performed as part of a K-pop showcase earlier this year.
 
G-Dragon kicked off his long-awaited world tour with back-to-back sold-out concerts at the Tokyo Dome on Saturday and Sunday. Despite it being his first appearance there in eight years, he became the first K-pop soloist in history to sell out the venue twice — once again affirming his global star power.
 
A poster for the second round of singer G-Dragon's “G-Dragon 2025 World Tour [Ubermensch]” [GALAXY CORPORATION]

“Übermensch” draws on the philosophical concept introduced by Friedrich Nietzsche and features an immersive three-act structure exploring the evolution of a “superhuman.” The production blends advanced tech like AI with bold visual art, signature G-Dragon fashion and intense audience interaction to deliver an all-encompassing performance experience.
 
Following Tokyo, the tour continues with stops in Bulacan, Osaka, Macau, Taipei, Kuala Lumpur, Jakarta, Hong Kong, Bangkok, Sydney and Melbourne. Additional dates and cities are expected to be announced soon.
 
 

BY LIM JEONG-WON [[email protected]]
tags Korea G-Dragon Ubermensch tour

