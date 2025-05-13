SS501 members reunite for special 20 year anniversary tour
Published: 13 May. 2025, 12:04
- LIM JEONG-WON
Boy band SS501's members are reuniting for a special milestone — their first Seoul concert to celebrate 20 years since debuting as the boy band Five O One, according to agency Henecia on Tuesday.
The trio, made up of SS501 members Kim Hyun-joong, Heo Young-saeng and Kim Kyu-jong, will hold “2025 Five O One: 20th Anniversary World Tour” in Seoul on July 12 and 13 at Olympic Hall in Olympic Park. The shows mark the start of the group's long-awaited world tour and will serve as a reunion with fans who have stayed with them for two decades.
The concerts will take fans on a nostalgic journey through SS501’s biggest hits, along with solo performances from each member and brand-new content prepared especially for the tour.
A temporary fan club will also be set up for the event, with free registration open from Wednesday to Sunday through Ticketlink. Registered fans will get early access to presale tickets, limited to two per person.
Following the Seoul concerts, Five O One plans to take its anniversary tour global, according to Henecia. Details of the tour were not disclosed.
SS501 debuted as a five-member boy band in 2005 with the EP “Waning,” and is known for hits such as “U R Man” (2008), “Making a Lover” (2009), “Love Ya” (2010) and “Let Me Bet The One” (2010). Members Park Jung-min and Kim Hyung-jun will not be joining the anniversary project for Five O One.
