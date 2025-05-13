 Video following MMA fighter Choo Sung-hoon's visit to Coachella goes viral online
Published: 13 May. 2025, 16:15
A scene from mixed martial fighter Choo Sung-hoon's YouTube video in which he visits Coachella and meets with girl group Blackpink's Jennie [SCREEN CAPTURE]

Choo Sung-hoon, an MMA fighter and a former UFC fighter, is going viral yet again — this time for his lively appearance at the 2025 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, featured in a YouTube video that has already racked up more than 1.6 million views in just three days.
 
Choo attended the global music event at the invitation of Samyang Foods, whose Buldak brand became the first Korean label to sign an official partnership with Coachella. The visit was designed to promote K-food and K-culture on the world stage, with Choo personally introducing the brand's signature spicy flavors to global festivalgoers.
 

Related Article

 
The video opens with Choo’s excited anticipation to meet girl group Blankpink’s Jennie and his journey to the festival. In his hotel room, he samples Samyang’s latest product — Pu Pad Pong Curry Buldak Ramen — along with burgers, fries and an extra drizzle of Buldak sauce, visibly captivated by the intense heat.
 
At Coachella, Choo visits the Buldak booth, where he dives into quirky spicy snacks like Buldak popcorn and even Buldak-topped ice cream. His trademark candid reactions and high-energy engagement draw attention, creating a vibrant and humorous atmosphere.
 
A scene from mixed martial fighter Choo Sung-hoon's YouTube video in which he visits Coachella and meets with girl group Blackpink's Jennie [SCREEN CAPTURE]

A highlight of the video comes when Choo finally watches Jennie’s performance and later shares a heartfelt backstage moment with the star, exchanging warm greetings that left fans touched.
 
Online reactions have been glowing. Comments include, “A perfect video that starts with Buldak and ends with Jennie,” and “Choo’s reactions are always hilarious and heartwarming.”
 
 


Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY PARK SI-HYUN [[email protected]]
