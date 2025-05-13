 Cannes makes it official: No nudity on the red carpet
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Entertainment > Movies

print dictionary print

Cannes makes it official: No nudity on the red carpet

Published: 13 May. 2025, 15:02
Bella Hadid poses for photographers at the premiere of ″Three Floors″ at the 74th Cannes Film Festival, Cannes, southern France on July 11, 2021. [AP/YONHAP]

Bella Hadid poses for photographers at the premiere of ″Three Floors″ at the 74th Cannes Film Festival, Cannes, southern France on July 11, 2021. [AP/YONHAP]

 
The Cannes Film Festival red carpet is perhaps the most rigidly controlled red carpet in the world. Now, the festival has added a new stipulation: no nudity.
 
While nudity was never previously endorsed at the festival, Cannes updated its dress policy on the eve of its 78th edition to read that “nudity is prohibited on the red carpet, as well as in any other area of the festival.”
 

Related Article

 
While a no-shirt-no-service policy is standard in places far less glamorous than Cannes, the policy tweak sparked widespread attention Monday because of the recent trend of sheer and “nude dresses,” such as Bianca Censori's Grammy Awards appearance.
 
Asked for clarity on the policy, Cannes press officers said the festival “made explicit in its charter certain rules that have long been in effect.”
 
“The aim is not to regulate attire per se, but to prohibit full nudity on the red carpet, in accordance with the institutional framework of the event and French law,” it said.
 
Cannes also noted that “voluminous outfits, in particular those with a large train, that hinder the proper flow of traffic of guests and complicate seating in the theater are not permitted.”
 
Still, skin has often been flashed at the French Riviera festival by celebrities like Bella Hadid, Naomi Campbell and Kendall Jenner, and dress policies have long been flouted by celebrities. For evening premieres at the Palais' Grand Theatre Lumiere, black tie and evening wear is required. Though not in recent years, Cannes security officials have sometimes turned away women for not wearing heels.
 
The festival also banned selfies in 2018. Cannes director Thierry Fremaux called them “grotesque,” but A-listers sometimes snap a quick photo on the Palais steps.
 
The festival kicks off Tuesday.

AP
tags cannes

More in Movies

Cannes makes it official: No nudity on the red carpet

Stars strive to allay tariff gloom at Cannes Film Festival

‘Yadang’ becomes first R-rated Korean film in six years to hit three million admissions

78th Cannes Film Festival set to open May 14 but no Korean films in main competition

Boy band Enhypen's vampiric bite lust to explode with 'Desire: Unleash'

Related Stories

Korean series 'S Line' wins Best Music at 2025 Canneseries

Hong Sang-soo named jury member for 78th Cannes Film Festival

Recognizing the power of Korean film

Blackpink's Jennie shines on Cannes red carpet

Cannes closes
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)