‘Yadang’ becomes first R-rated Korean film in six years to hit three million admissions

Published: 13 May. 2025, 09:59
A poster for ″Yadang: The Snitch″ [PLUS M ENTERTAINMENT]

"Yadang: The Snitch" has become the first R-rated Korean film in six years to surpass 3 million admissions nationwide.
 
The crime thriller starring Kang Ha-neul, Yoo Hae-jin and Park Hae-joon hit the milestone Tuesday, 26 days after its release on April 16, according to its distributor, Plus M Entertainment.
 

Related Article

It is the first time an R-rated Korean film has drawn 3 million moviegoers since the crime thriller "The Gangster, The Cop, The Devil" (2019), which opened before the Covid-19 pandemic.
 
Directed by Hwang Byeong-guk, "Yadang" centers on the intertwined ambitions of a cunning criminal informant, a driven prosecutor who recruits him and a detective who risks everything to take down a major drug trafficking ring.
 
Since its release, the flick has stayed atop the domestic box office every day, except for May 5, when Warner Bros.' "A Minecraft Movie" briefly claimed the top spot.
 
During the extended six-day holiday period ending May 6, "Yadang" amassed 831,000 admissions to become the most watched Korean film released this year, surpassing "Hitman 2," which drew 2.54 million.
 
"Yadang" is expected to soon surpass Bong Joon-ho's Hollywood movie "Mickey 17" with 3.01 million admissions to become the most watched release of the year.

Yonhap
