 'Yadang' becomes most-viewed 2025 film in Korea
Published: 13 May. 2025, 18:34
Poster for crime action film ″Yadang: The Snitch″ [PLUS M ENTERTAINMENT]

“Yadang: The Snitch” has become the most watched theatrical release of the year in Korea, surpassing Bong Joon-ho's Hollywood film “Mickey 17,” the Korean movie's distributor said Tuesday.
 
Starring Kang Ha-neul, Yoo Hae-jin and Park Hae-joon, the crime thriller had reached 3,015,000 admissions as of Tuesday morning, edging past “Mickey 17,” which drew 3,013,000, according to Plus M Entertainment.
 

Directed by Hwang Byeong-guk, “Yadang” centers on the intertwined ambitions of a cunning criminal informant, a driven prosecutor who recruits him and a detective who risks everything to take down a major drug trafficking ring.
 
Since its release, the flick has stayed atop the domestic box office every day, except for May 5, when Warner Bros.' “A Minecraft Movie” briefly claimed the top spot.
 
During the extended six-day holiday period ending May 6, “Yadang” amassed 831,000 admissions to become the most watched Korean film released this year, surpassing “Hitman 2,” which drew 2.54 million.
 
On Monday, it also became the first R-rated Korean film in six years to surpass three million admissions nationwide.

Yonhap
tags Yadang Korea

