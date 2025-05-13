Korean conductor Chung Myung-whun named new musical director at Italy's La-Scala

Renowned Korean conductor Chung Myung-whun was appointed Monday as the new music director of Italy's Teatro alla Scala, news reports said.Chung, 72, is the first Asian to assume the role at the famed opera house, based in Milan, the Associated Press reported.Chung will succeed Riccardo Chailly at the end of next year and will serve in the position until February 2030.Chung, a famed pianist, has also been a conductor for numerous famous orchestras, including the Tokyo Philharmonic, the Korean Broadcasting System and the Orchestre Philharmonique de Radio France.Yonhap