Lady Gaga rocks Copacabana Beach with a free concert for more than 1 million fans

'The Great Gatsby' producer Shin Chun-soo lays path for Korean talent to go global

'Maybe Happy Ending' wins Best Musical at New York Drama Critics’ Circle Awards

Korean conductor Chung Myung-whun named new musical director at Italy's La-Scala

Seoul Arts Center seeks global resonance with new English opera

Related Stories

Renowned Italian opera academy puts pupils through their paces for 4-day training program in Seoul

Production agreed to 'no encores,' says Angela Gheorghiu in justification for 'Tosca' interruption

15th Korea Opera Festival to kick off on Saturday

Local talent and overseas veterans to share the stage at SAC International Music Festival

Gwanghwamun Square to light up with 'Cavalleria rusticana' opera performances