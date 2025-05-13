Actor Kim Go-eun to return in third season of 'Yumi's Cells'
Published: 13 May. 2025, 09:56
- YOON SO-YEON
Actor Kim Go-eun is coming back for the third season of Tving's popular animated drama series "Yumi's Cells" (2021-22) her agency BH Entertainment said Tuesday.
The third season of "Yumi's Cells" will air during the first half of 2026, the agency said.
Revolving around the life of a woman in her 30s named Yumi, the original webtoon tells the story of an ordinary woman and how she goes about each day with her cells, which control her thoughts by residing in her mind. The cells cover different traits and behaviors, including love, cheapskate and hunger.
The webtoon accumulated 3.5 billion views when it was released between 2015 and 2020 on Naver Webtoon.
The third season will take Yumi, now having debuted as a writer, her dream job, into a new whirlwind of love with an unexpected romantic relationship.
"I am so happy and honored to be able to continue the narrative of Yumi, who was given so much love from so many viewers," Kim said in a press release. "It is particularly meaningful as an actor to be able to continue one character for such a long time. I look forward to expressing the different stories that Yumi goes through as she matures into an older person."
