Korean audiences seek comfort in healing media as the fast-paced life takes a toll

Published: 13 May. 2025, 14:43
Former MBC anchor Kim Dae-ho, who recently went freelance and appeared in the JTBC variety show ″hrlksim,″ is seen in this scene from the show provided by JTBC [JTBC]

In an era where speed and efficiency reign, audiences across generations are gravitating toward content that encourages stillness and restoration.  
 
From web variety shows and podcasts to music and offline events, a wave of “healing” media centered on slow living and emotional comfort is striking a deep chord.
 

JTBC’s YouTube series "hrlksim", released last week, follows Kim Dae-ho, former MBC anchor, as he immerses himself in a humble, back-to-basics life tending a vegetable garden. Raised as a farmer’s son, Kim applies his knowledge of country life in this slow-paced healing show. As soon as producer Kim Mi-yeon heard Kim Dae-ho was quitting his round-the-clock life as a busy broadcaster for a major broadcasting station and going freelance, she thought he was the perfect person for a farming entertainment show and contacted him.
 
The first episode largely features Kim Dae-ho tilling soil with a rake and laying mulch sheets. While offering advice to staff and admiring the rain with spontaneous exclamations like “Wow, this feels great!” the episode unfolds with no major happenings or comical incidents — and yet it surpassed 230,000 views within three days.  
 
Viewer comments include, “Why is watching someone farm so calming?” and “This is just so comforting.”
 
“I’m actually addicted to YouTube, but at some point, watching endless stimulating content just became exhausting,” Kim told the JoongAng Ilbo in an interview on Thursday. “That’s when I realized how badly we need shows like this.”
 
Former MBC anchor Kim Dae-ho, who recently went freelance and appeared in the JTBC variety show ″hrlksim,″ speaks during an interview with the JoongAng Ilbo on May 8. [JOONGANG ILBO]

On Netflix, “Kian’s Bizarre B&B” is also garnering viewers' attention. The show features webtoon artist Kian84 welcoming guests to a guesthouse he built on Ulleung Island.  
 
Joined by BTS’s Jin and actor Ji Ye-eun as staff, the series highlights the charm of embracing discomfort for a taste of true peace. As Jin and Ji gradually adopt Kian84’s rhythm of life, the show delivers gentle humor and has already sparked talk of a second season.
 
On YouTube, “ChimChakMan’s Nest” — a podcast series by webtoon artist Lee Mal-nyeon, who goes by the name ChimChakMan — continues to grow in popularity.
 
Each episode features three guests who share a hobby, hometown or interest. Over the course of 90 minutes, they engage in relaxed, sincere conversations that have consistently drawn over one million views per episode, despite their longer runtime.
 
“Tired of dopamine-charged content, people are seeking a slower, more natural flow,” said critic Jeong Deok-hyun. “The analog sensibility — whether through Kim Dae-ho’s earthbound lifestyle or the gentle discomfort in ‘Kian’s Bizarre B&B’ — resonates as a form of authentic rest.”
 
Webtoon artist Kian84, center, boy band BTS's Jin, left, and actor Ji Ye-eun pose for photos during a press conference for “Kian’s Bizarre B&B” at JW Marriott Hotel in Jongno District, central Seoul, on April 15. [YONHAP]

Such nature-abundant healing content isn’t limited to video. 
 
Offline events centered on rest are also drawing crowds. Last year’s “Sleep Concert,” where audiences lay on mattresses and drifted off to music, created a buzz.  
 
Meanwhile, the yoga-and-meditation-focused festival “Wanderlust” will return to Seoul Forest between July 19 and 20, following strong support from the MZ generation — millennials and Gen Zers.


Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY HWANG JEE-YOUNG [[email protected]]
tags Korea Kim Dae-ho Kian84 ChimChakMan variety shows

Korean audiences seek comfort in healing media as the fast-paced life takes a toll

