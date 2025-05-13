Korean Marines to hold 1st joint drill with Japanese military in Philippines exercise: Reports

The Korean Marine Corps will hold its first-ever joint drill with the Japanese army in the Philippines next month, Japanese media reports said Tuesday.The joint exercise will take place during Kamandag, an international military exercise in the Philippines, slated for June, according to Kyodo News Agency and NHK.It will mark the first time the Marine Corps and Japan's Self-Defense Ground Forces (JSDFG) hold a combined drill, though they have been participating in the annual exercise.According to the reports, the drill will simulate a scenario in which Korean Marines and the JSDFG board boats operated by the Filipino military for search-and-rescue operations in the aftermath of tsunamis.The Japanese self-defense forces reportedly said the upcoming drill comes as a follow-up measure to a trilateral agreement between Seoul, Tokyo and Washington on security cooperation that was signed last year.In July, the defense chiefs of the three countries signed a document on the Trilateral Security Cooperation Framework, institutionalizing joint efforts in security cooperation, including policy principles for areas of high-level policy consultations, information sharing and trilateral drills.Yonhap