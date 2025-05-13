Oriental storks, a natural monument, spotted in South Jeolla
Published: 13 May. 2025, 16:13
A flock of endangered Oriental storks, a natural monument in Korea, has been spotted nesting atop a high-voltage transmission tower in Naju, South Jeolla.
According to the Gwangju Federation for Environmental Movement on Tuesday, a stork was observed tending to four chicks in a nest built on a tower in the city's Budeok-dong neighborhood.
With only around 3,000 left worldwide, Oriental storks are considered rare migratory birds. They typically breed in the wetlands of Siberia and northeastern China, and spend winters in isolated wetland regions.
Once commonly seen across Korea, the bird's population plummeted in the mid-20th century due to shrinking wetland areas and water pollution.
Last year, a similar sighting was reported in Naju, when a stork and three chicks were found nesting on a high-voltage tower. It was believed that the birds were reproduced through mating under a reintroduction program led by the Eco-Institute for Oriental Stork.
Environmental groups are urging action to ensure the birds can continue to safely live and breed in the region.
“With back-to-back sightings of Oriental storks in South Jeolla, there’s a growing need for regular monitoring to understand population trends,” a spokesperson for the Gwangju federation said. “We call on the Korea Electric Power Corporation, the Yeongsan River Basin Environmental Office and other relevant agencies to develop measures to preserve habitats and protect these birds.”
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY LEE JI-YOUNG [[email protected]]
