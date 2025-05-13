 Temperatures to surpass 25 degrees on Tuesday as summer weather arrives early
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Environment

print dictionary print

Temperatures to surpass 25 degrees on Tuesday as summer weather arrives early

Published: 13 May. 2025, 14:02
A woman takes a selfie on a sunny afternoon in central Seoul on May 12. [YONHAP]

A woman takes a selfie on a sunny afternoon in central Seoul on May 12. [YONHAP]

 
Most regions across the country will see daytime temperatures exceed 25 degrees Celsius (77 degrees Fahrenheit) on Tuesday, with some areas reaching as high as 29 degrees, signaling the onset of summer.
 
“The temperature difference between day and night could be around 15 degrees in inland areas and around 20 degrees in parts of North Gyeongsang,” the Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA) said. “We advise people to take care of their health in response to the shifting temperatures.”
 

Related Article

The KMA forecasted daytime highs nationwide to range between 20 and 29 degrees. Gangneung, Gangwon, is expected to reach 29 degrees, while Seoul will see 25 degrees, Daejeon 26 degrees, Gwangju 27 degrees and Daegu 28 degrees, all higher than seasonal averages.
 
Clear skies will prevail nationwide on Wednesday, with temperatures forecasted to be similar to or slightly higher than the seasonal average. Daytime highs in Seoul will be 25 degrees, with temperatures ranging from 9 to 17 degrees in the morning and 19 to 28 degrees in the afternoon across the country.
 
Strong winds with instantaneous speeds of around 55 kilometers (34.2 miles) per hour are expected in parts of the central west coast and Gangwon’s Yeongdong region.
 
Tourists take a photo on a sunny afternoon in central Seoul on May 12. [YONHAP]

Tourists take a photo on a sunny afternoon in central Seoul on May 12. [YONHAP]

 
Rain is expected nationwide on Thursday as two troughs of low pressure accompanied by rain clouds move into the central region and the southern coast.
 
Expected precipitation for Thursday is 5 to 20 millimeters (0.19 to 0.78 inches) in the Seoul metropolitan area and Gangwon, 5 to 10 millimeters in the Chungcheong region, around 5 millimeters in southern coastal areas of South Jeolla and South Gyeongsang, and 5 to 10 millimeters in Jeju Island, according to the KMA.
 
Visibility will be reduced, and roads may become slippery in areas experiencing rainfall. Most of the rain is expected to stop by the afternoon.

BY KIM MIN-YOUNG [[email protected]]
tags Weather Summer Sun Korea

More in Environment

Oriental storks, a natural monument, spotted in South Jeolla

Temperatures to surpass 25 degrees on Tuesday as summer weather arrives early

83% of 2020 babies will experience 'unprecedented' temperatures, report shows

Korea basks in early summer sunshine

Navy vows to prevent fuel spills after massive diesel containment efforts

Related Stories

People, animals seek shade amid grueling early summer heat wave

Seoul preps measures for hotter-than-expected summer

Morning temperatures soar Sunday as heat wave cooks Korea

Korea basks in early summer sunshine

Early heat wave grips Korea as Gangneung records first tropical night of the year
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)