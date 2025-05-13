Temperatures to surpass 25 degrees on Tuesday as summer weather arrives early
Published: 13 May. 2025, 14:02
Most regions across the country will see daytime temperatures exceed 25 degrees Celsius (77 degrees Fahrenheit) on Tuesday, with some areas reaching as high as 29 degrees, signaling the onset of summer.
“The temperature difference between day and night could be around 15 degrees in inland areas and around 20 degrees in parts of North Gyeongsang,” the Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA) said. “We advise people to take care of their health in response to the shifting temperatures.”
The KMA forecasted daytime highs nationwide to range between 20 and 29 degrees. Gangneung, Gangwon, is expected to reach 29 degrees, while Seoul will see 25 degrees, Daejeon 26 degrees, Gwangju 27 degrees and Daegu 28 degrees, all higher than seasonal averages.
Clear skies will prevail nationwide on Wednesday, with temperatures forecasted to be similar to or slightly higher than the seasonal average. Daytime highs in Seoul will be 25 degrees, with temperatures ranging from 9 to 17 degrees in the morning and 19 to 28 degrees in the afternoon across the country.
Strong winds with instantaneous speeds of around 55 kilometers (34.2 miles) per hour are expected in parts of the central west coast and Gangwon’s Yeongdong region.
Rain is expected nationwide on Thursday as two troughs of low pressure accompanied by rain clouds move into the central region and the southern coast.
Expected precipitation for Thursday is 5 to 20 millimeters (0.19 to 0.78 inches) in the Seoul metropolitan area and Gangwon, 5 to 10 millimeters in the Chungcheong region, around 5 millimeters in southern coastal areas of South Jeolla and South Gyeongsang, and 5 to 10 millimeters in Jeju Island, according to the KMA.
Visibility will be reduced, and roads may become slippery in areas experiencing rainfall. Most of the rain is expected to stop by the afternoon.
BY KIM MIN-YOUNG [[email protected]]
