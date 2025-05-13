Expanded student fair links global talent with Korean universities and employers
Published: 13 May. 2025, 14:30
- LEE TAE-HEE
Getting a job or pursuing higher education are two key options for university graduates, with the International Student Fair offering opportunities for international students to explore both paths.
More than 200 international students attended the International Student Fair on Tuesday, held at Sejong University’s campus in Gwangjin District, eastern Seoul. Though hosted by Sejong University, the fair was open to all international students.
The International Student Fair was originally a job fair offering on-site interviews, hosted by Sejong University and Stuvisor. This year, however, the event was expanded into two sections: the International Student Job & Startup Fair for job seekers, and the International Student University Entrance Fair for those interested in further degree programs.
Ten Korean universities, including Sungkyunkwan University, Ajou University and Kyung Hee University, attended to provide information on admissions.
Hanyang University's Erica Campus also participated, offering details to students looking to apply for the spring 2026 semester.
“Many students seemed interested in business administration programs, as many Korean companies hire in marketing, overseas sales or localization,” said an admissions official from the university. “Some students also expressed interest in Korean culture and Korean language education programs.”
The job fair section of the event was bustling throughout the day, with many attendees eager to learn about employment opportunities. More than 20 companies participated, introducing available positions and providing information about their businesses.
“Combining our degree programs, language courses and exchange students, we currently have around 5,000 international students at Sejong University,” said Han Jeong-hun, director of Sejong University’s One Stop Service Center. “We’ve seen growing demand from students looking to get jobs in Korea, and we’ve now hosted the International Student Fair five times, thanks to our partnership with Stuvisor.”
“We plan to continue offering career opportunities for international students, and we’ve already seen students get hired through the fair.”
Many companies returned after successfully recruiting international students at the previous fair, held last November.
Carrot Global, a company specializing in capability-building programs for employees, was seeking an HR consultant. The company is particularly interested in hiring international students as it expands operations into Vietnam and Indonesia.
“We hired one student during the last job fair when we were expanding into Vietnam, and that student is now working as an HR consultant,” said an HR official from Carrot Global. “We’re hiring for the same position again this time.”
Oakwood Premier Coex, which operates the Oakwood Premier Coex Center, was looking for international students interested in working on its food and beverage team and in guest relations.
The company had also hired an intern at the previous job fair and later offered that student a full-time position.
K-campus, a platform for international students run by the Korea JoongAng Daily, also attended the fair to promote its services. The Global Intern for Startups program — which allows international students to apply for summer internships — was introduced as well, with applications open until Wednesday.
Jeonbuk Bank was another popular booth, with long lines of students waiting to speak with HR officials. According to the company, it even met students who had prior banking experience in their home countries.
"I've mostly been looking through the job fair section of the event and I'm most interested in Jeonbuk Bank, although I visited many companies today," said Tran Thi Bich Yan. "I've been to such job fairs quite a bit, and I think they are helpful in getting to know about companies."
Although this was the first year the job and university entrance fairs were held together, Sejong University and Stuvisor plan to continue the expanded format, with the next events scheduled for September and March next year.
